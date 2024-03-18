Galway Footballers lose to Dublin in Allianz National League – Post Match Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers fate in Division One of the Allianz National Football League remains in their own hands despite an eight point defeat to Dublin on Saturday in Pearse Stadium.

Defeat for Monaghan (Who are now relegated) and Roscommon means that Galway face Kerry next weekend knowing that a win (or a defeat for Roscommon against Derry) will see them in Division One next year.

Full Time Report from Kevin Dwyer.

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway Manager Pádraic Joyce.

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 0-9 (5fs, 1m), Seán Bugler 0-3, Killian McGinnis, Ross McGarry and Tom Lahiff 0-2 each, Brian Fenton, Evan Comerford (f), Ciarán Kilkenny and Colm Basquel 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-8 (5fs), Johnny McGrath, Cathal Sweeney, Rory Cunningham, Johnny Heaney, Jack McCabe and Liam Ó Conghaile 0-1 each.

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Seán McMahon, Daire Newcombe, Cian Murphy; Seán Bugler, John Small, Brian Howard; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Killian McGinnis, Ciarán Kilkenny, Ross McGarry; Killian O’Gara, Con O’Callaghan, Niall Scully.

Subs: Colm Basquel for O’Gara (48), Jack McCaffrey for McGinnis (51), Lorcan O’Dell for Scully (55), Paul Mannion for McGarry (55), Theo Clancy for McMahon (68).

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Seán Mulkerrin; Eoghan Kelly, John Daly, Daniel O’Flaherty; Dylan McHugh, John Maher; Johnny Heaney, Céin D’Arcy, Cathal Sweeney; Cillian Ó Curraoin, Niall Daly, Rory Cunningham.

Subs: Paul Conroy for Niall Daly (HT), Jack Glynn for O’Flaherty (48), Liam Ó Conghaile for D’Arcy (57), Jack McCabe for Cunningham (57), Patrick Egan for Heaney (62).

Referee: Brendan Cawley.