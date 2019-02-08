Galway footballers injury crisis deepens for trip to Monaghan

After a chastening 1-16 to 0-9 defeat to
The Tribesmen, however, have been hit with further injury setbacks as Declan Kyne, Cillian McDaid and Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh (shoulder) will all be sidelined for a number of weeks, with Kyne (ankle) and McDaid (foot) set to miss the remainder of the league. Long term injuries to Damien Comer, Eamon Brannigan, Paul Conroy and Adrian Varley continue to be monitored, while John Daly has also not played due to injury since lining out against Mayo in the FBD League last month. With the Corofin contingent absent due to their upcoming All Ireland club
Galway and Monaghan had little or no history in the league until the sides drew 1-8 apiece in the league in 1981, a year in which Galway last went on to win the title. Since then, Galway
Galway V Monaghan Previous Meetings
1981 – Galway 1-8 Monaghan 1-8 – Castleblayney
1991 – Galway 3-12 Monaghan 0-6 – Clontibret
1996 – Monaghan 1-13 Galway 0-8 – Clones
2010 – Galway 1-20 Monaghan 1-14 – Pearse Stadium
2011 – Monaghan 0-19 Galway 0-14 – Iniskeen
2012 – Galway 1-14 Monaghan 0-12 – Iniskeen
2014 – Monaghan 0-13 Galway 0-12 – Clones
2018 – Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10 – Pearse Stadium
Galway and Monaghan have met twice in the championship: last year in the Super 8s when Monaghan won by 0-16 to 0-8 in Pearse Stadium and in the 1938 All-Ireland Semi-Final when Galway were victorious by 2-10 to 2-3.