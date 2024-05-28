28 May 2024

Galway Footballers in Westmeath Among Second Series of Round-Robin in Packed Weekend Programme

Galway Footballers in Westmeath Among Second Series of Round-Robin in Packed Weekend Programme

Over The Line - The Panel

George McDonagh and John Mulligan were joined by Stephen Glennon, Niall Canavan, Michael Verney, Des Ryan and Jonathan Higgins to look back at the sportin...

Over The Line - The Des Ryan Interview

Des Ryan, the newly appointed Director of Sport & Physical Wellbeing at the University of Galway, joined George and John for a fascinating look at his...

Salthill National 5's return this weekend

Get ready for the ultimate family-friendly sports event of the year! The Salthill National 5-a-side returns to Salthill Park this coming weekend the 1st a...

Leinster vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with Pete Wilkins and Santi Cordero)

Connacht play their final regulation match of this year’s BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday (31st May 2024) when they travel to Leinster. The ...