Despite a brilliant first-half performance in Healy Park, Omagh the Galway footballers lost out to Tyrone by 3-15 to 1-14, allowing Mayo to book their place in the League Final against Kerry. Galway led by 1-11 to 0-7 at half time, but the concession of three goals in the second half would prove costly.

Ollie Turner reports..

Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway Manager Kevin Walsh after the game..