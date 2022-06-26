Galway footballers book place in All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s senior footballers are through to the All-Ireland Semi-Final after beating Armagh 4-1 on penalties following a dramatic Quarter Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

The game finished Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 at the end of extra time

Padraic Joyce’s side were leading by six points with the game going into injury time at the end of normal time but two Armagh goals forced extra time with shocking scenes in the tunnel as the teams went in.

There was no separating the teams after another dramatic twenty minutes which saw Galway score a late goal from Cillian McDaid to bring the game to penalties.

Penalties from Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Rob Finnerty and Matthew Tierney secured the win and Galway will play Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final on Saturday the 9th of July.

Here is another chance to hear the Commentary of this amazing game with Ollie Turner, Eddie Hoare and Jonathan Higgins with comments from Barry Cullinane.

Presented by John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy

Here is the Full Time match report from Kevin Dwyer

Jonathan Higgins got the post match reaction after the game.

He first spoke to Galway’s Cillian McDaid

Jonathan also spoke to Galway manager Padraic Joyce

Armagh Manager Kieran McGeeney spoke to the media after the game.

Teams and Scorers

Galway: Conor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Sean Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy (0-1); Paul Conroy (0-1), Cillian McDaid (1-2); Patrick Kelly (0-0), Matthew Tierney (0-2), Johnny Heaney (1-0); Robert Finnerty (0-4), Damien Comer (0-3), Shane Walsh (0-6, 0-5f).

Subs: Finnian O Laoi (0-1) for McDaid (blood), O Laoi for Tierney (blood), O Laoi for Patrick Kelly, Niall Daly for Finnerty, Owen Gallagher for Walsh. Walsh for Gallagher, Finnerty for Daly, Billy Mannion for Sean Kelly, Gallagher for Heaney, James Foley for Silke.

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty; James Morgan, Aidan Forker, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Greg McCabe, Jarlath Og Burns (0-1); Ben Crealey, Stefan Campbell (0-3); Conor O’Neill (0-1), Andrew Murnin, Jason Duffy; Aidan Nugent (1-2, 0-1m), Rian O’Neill (0-4, 0-3f), Rory Grugan (1-3, 0-2f).

Subs: Connaire Mackin for Sheridan, Conor Turbitt (1-1) for Murnin, Ciaran Mackin for McKay, Eoin Woods (0-1) for Duffy, Justin Kieran (0-1) for Burns. Niall Rowland for McCabe (red card), Burns for Nugent (red card), Mark Shields for Forker, Jemar Hall (0-1) for Grugan, Duffy for Crealey, Ciaran Higgins for McKay.

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).

Attendance: 71, 353