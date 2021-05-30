Galway Footballers beaten by Dublin in the league – Report and Reaction

print

Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15

The Galway footballers put in a brave performance but it was not enough to beat Dublin in the Allianz National Football League played in Tuam Stadium this afternoon.

Ollie Turner went back over the game with Gerry Murphy on Over The Line.

Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Padraig Joyce after the game.

Galway will now face Monaghan in a relegation play off on Saturday week to avoid the drop to Division Two.

Teams and Scorers:

GALWAY: Bernard Power; Jack Glynn, Sean Mulkerrin, Sean Kelly; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh (0-1), Johnny Heaney; Finnian O’Laoi, Paul Conroy (0-1); Paul Kelly, Peter Cooke (0-2), Johnny Heaney; Matthew Tierney (1-0), Shane Walsh (0-10, 0-5f, 0-3 ‘45’), Robert Finnerty (0-1).

Subs: Eamonn Brannigan for Kelly (45), Ciaran Potter for Flynn (48), Mathias O’Bairead for O Laoi (54), Tomo Culhane for Finnerty (59), Tom Flynn for Cooke (64), Johnny Duane for Molloy (64).

DUBLIN: Michael Shiel; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper; Eoin Murchan, Sean McMahon, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton (0-2, 0-1m), Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne; Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny (0-3), Brian Howard; Colm Basquel (0-2), Con O’Callaghan (1-3), Cormac Costello (0-6, 0-1f).

Subs: Sean Bugler for O Cofaigh Byrne (52), Robert McDaid for McMahon (52), Dara Mullin for Scully (66), Aaron Byrne (1-0) for Basquel (67), Tom Lahiff for Cooper (70+2).

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).