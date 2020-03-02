Galway footballers beat Meath to stay top of NFL

Galway footballers stay top of Division 1 of the National Football League with two rounds to go after digging out a 1-14 to 1-12 win over Meath in Navan yesterday. The home side were ravenous for a win that would have prolonged their stay in the top division for at least another fortnight, while Galway were forced to start without the injured Damien Comer and Cillian McDaid, who both cried off with hamstring strains. These factors led to Meath dominating the opening half hour as they opened up a 1-6 to 0-1 lead, helped by a strong arctic wind blowing in their favour. Galway manager Padraig Joyce introduced Paul Conroy into the full forward line before half time and the tide immediately turned. Three Shane Walsh frees and a fine effort from Eamon Brannigan cut the gap to 1-6 to 0-5 at the break and when Ronan Steede goaled just after the restart all of Meath’s hard work was undone. Galway continued to pile on the pressure and some brilliant scores from Steede, Conroy and Walsh forged a 1-11 to 1-8 lead for the visitors, but Meath refused to go away and sub Donal Lenihan kicked three impressive frees into the wind as his side drew level late on before Shane Walsh again showed his class by delivering the winning scores.

After the game Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Padraig Joyce…

Kevin also spoke to Galway Bay FM Man of the Match Paul Conroy…