Galway footballers are looking to extend lead at the top of the FBD League Roll of Honour

Written by on 17 January 2019

Galway footballers are looking to extend their lead at the top of the FBD League Roll of Honour on Sunday when they take on Roscommon in the final in Tuam Stadium. Galway are bidding for their 9th title, while Roscommon are looking for their 5th. Sunday is the 25th anniversary final of the competition, which started in 1995 with Mayo beating Galway in a final replay in Castlebar.

 

FBD League finals:

1995: Mayo 1-9 Galway 0-12 (Tuam Stadium);

Mayo 0-16 Galway 0-15 – (Replay in Castlebar)

1996:  Mayo 1-9 Galway  0-9 (Castlebar)

1997: Roscommon 2-6   Mayo     0-7 (Roscommon)

1998: Galway 1-5  Roscommon 0-7 (Roscommon)

1999: Roscommon 1-10 Galway 1-10 (Roscommon)

Roscommon 1-12 Galway 3-3 (Replay in Tuam Stadium)

2000: Mayo 2-9 Galway 0-11 (Tuam Stadium)

2001: Galway 1-11 Roscommon 1-10 (Roscommon)

2002: Galway 4-12 Sligo 2-12 (Tuam Stadium)

2003: Mayo 0-14 Roscommon 0-6 (Roscommon)

2004: Sligo 1-12 Mayo 0-8 (Castlebar)

2005:  GMIT 1-14 NUIG 0-17 (Salthill)

GMIT 1-19 NUIG 2-16 AET (Replay in Salthill)

GMIT 0-13 NUIG 2-4 (2nd Replay in New York)

2006: Galway  2-8 Mayo 0-9 (Tuam Stadium)

2007: Sligo IT 1-11 Galway 1-9 (Tuam Stadium)

2008:  Galway 4-9 NUIG 2-10 (Salthill)

2009: Galway 2-15 Roscommon1-14 (Tuam Stadium)

2010: Mayo 0-12 Galway 0-9 (Castlebar)

2011: Mayo 1-14 NUIG 0-11 (Castlebar)

2012: Mayo 0-14 NUIG 0-4 (Castlebar)

2013: Leitrim 0-8 Sligo 0-5 (Sligo)

2014: Leitrim 2-5 Roscommon 1-7 (Carrick-On-Shannon)

2015: Roscommon 4-8 Galway 0-12 (Kiltoom)

2016: Roscommon 0-13 Galway 2-8   (Kiltoom)

2017: Galway 2-14 Roscommon (0-15) (Kiltoom)

2018: Roscommon 2-16 Galway 3-12 (Hyde Park)

 

Roll of Honour:

Galway – 8 (1998, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017)

Mayo- 7 (1995, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2010, 2011,2012)

Roscommon- 4 (1997, 1999, 2015, 2018)

Leitrim- 2 (2013, 2014)

Sligo- 1 (2004)

GMIT- 1 (2005)

IT Sligo- 1 (2007)

