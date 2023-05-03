Galway footballer Dylan McHugh looking forward to Sligo test

Ahead of next Sunday’s Connacht football final in Castlebar between Galway and Sligo, and a busy few weeks of championship action ahead, AIB was today joined by stars from across the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships and the AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships as AIB extended its sponsorship agreements with the GAA and the Camogie Association for another five years.

Corofin and Galway defender Dylan McHugh was among the GAA stars present, and he spoke to Galway Bay FM reporter Jonathan Higgins about retaining the Connacht title they won last year…

Joining AIB CEO, Colin Hunt, Camogie Association President, Hilda Breslin and Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, at Croke Park today were a host of #TheToughest players across all three codes, including inter-county stars Conor Meyler (Tyrone), Dylan McHugh (Galway), Sam Mulroy (Louth) and Jason Foley (Kerry), alongside All-Ireland-winning players from this year’s AIB Camogie and GAA Club Championships, Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks) and Laura Ward (Sarsfields).