Padraic Joyce has made one change to the team that started the Connacht Final for Saturday’s All Ireland Series round 1 game against Tyrone.

Paul Conroy returns from injury and lines out at midfield alongside John Maher. Rob Finnerty is the player to make way with Peter Cooke returning to the half-forward line.

Throw in at Pearse Stadium is at 5:15pm on Saturday with full coverage on Galway Bay FM