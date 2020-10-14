Galway football team to play Mayo named

The Galway Senior Football team to play Mayo in the Allianz League this Sunday, October 18th in Tuam Stadium (2pm) has been named. The side shows seven changes from the starting team that played in the last round of the league against Meath in Navan on March 1st. Claregalway’s Conor Campbell, Salthill-Knocknacarra’s John Maher and Corofin’s Jason Leonard get a first league start, while Johnny Heaney captains the side in the absence of the injured Shane Walsh. The Maigh Cuilinn players were not available for selection following a number of cases of Covid 19 in the new Galway county champion’s squad.



1. Connor Gleeson

2. Conor Campbell

3. Sean Andy Kelly

4. Johnny Heaney (c)

5. Liam Silke

6. Johnny Duane

7. Cillian McDaid

8. John Maher

9. Cein D’Arcy

10. Eamonn Brannigan

11. Michael Daly

12. Jason Leonard

13. Robert Finnerty

14. Ian Burke

15. Paul Conroy