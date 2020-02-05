Galway football team to play Donegal named

The Galway football team to play Donegal in the national league next Sunday in Letterkenny (2pm) shows 2 changes from the side that lost to Kerry last weekend. Sean Kelly starts in defence in place of Johnny Duane and Michael Boyle comes into the forward line in place of Finian O’Laoi.

1 Connor Gleeson

2 Sean Kelly

3 Sean Mulkerrin

4 Johnny Heaney

5 Gary O’Donnell

6 John Daly

7 Cillian McDaid

8 Ronan Steede

9 Cein D’Arcy

10 Eamon Brannigan

11 Damien Comer

12 Michael Daly

13 Robert Finnerty

14 Shane Walsh

15 Michael Boyle

Ahead of the game on Sunday, Galway full back Sean Mulkerrin has been speaking to Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News…