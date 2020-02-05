Galway football team to play Donegal named

The Galway football team to play Donegal in the national league next Sunday in Letterkenny (2pm) shows 2 changes from the side that lost to Kerry last weekend. Sean Kelly starts in defence in place of Johnny Duane and Michael Boyle comes into the forward line in place of Finian O’Laoi.
1 Connor Gleeson
2 Sean Kelly
3 Sean Mulkerrin
4 Johnny Heaney
5 Gary O’Donnell
6 John Daly
7 Cillian McDaid
8 Ronan Steede
9 Cein D’Arcy
10 Eamon Brannigan
11 Damien Comer
12 Michael Daly
13 Robert Finnerty
14 Shane Walsh
15 Michael Boyle
Ahead of the game on Sunday, Galway full back Sean Mulkerrin has been speaking to Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News…