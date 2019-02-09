Galway football team named to play Monaghan

The Galway team to face Monaghan on Sunday in the National Football League has been announced. There are 3 changes from the side that lost to Dublin last weekend, with Ruairi Lavelle replacing Maghnus Breathnach in goals, David Wynne coming into the full back line for the injured Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh and Antoine O’Laoi starting in the full forward line in place of the injured Cillian McDaid.

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

3. Johnny Duane (St. James’)

4. David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)

7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

9. Ciarán Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

11. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

12. Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

13. Padraig Cunningham (Headford)

14. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

15. Antoine Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

Meanwhile, Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke has named a team showing three changes from the side that lost to Roscommon last Sunday, with Drew Wylie, Neil McAdam and Ryan McAnespie in for Gavin Doogan, Conor McCarthy and the injured Conor Boyle.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Dessie Ward, Barry Kerr, Colin Walshe (Capt.); Darren Hughes, Neil McAdam; Ryan McAnespie, Dermot Malone, Fintan Kelly; Shane Carey, Jack McCarron, Micheál Bannigan.

Subs: Shane Garland, Vincent Corey, Dessie Mone, James Mealiff, Owen Duffy, Thomas Kerr, Gavin Doogan, Conor McCarthy, Conor McManus, David Garland, Barry McGinn.