Galway football team named to play Mayo in NFL

Galway football manager Padraig Joyce has made 4 changes to the starting team to play Mayo in the National League on Sunday. Gary O’Donnell comes in for Liam Silke and Rob Finnerty replaces Martin Farragher, while Damien Comer and Cillian McDaid are both selected to start again after missing the win over Meath with hamstring injuries.

1 Connor Gleeson

2 Seán Kelly

3 Séan Mulkerrin

4 Johnny Heaney

5 Gary O’Donnell

6 John Daly

7 Cillian McDaid

8 Ronan Steede

9 Tom Flynn

10 Eamon Brannigan

11 Damien Comer

12 Michael Daly

13 Robert Finnerty

14 Shane Walsh (Capt)

15 Adrian Varley

Galway manager Padraig Joyce has been telling Kevin Dwyer his side can control their own destiny in qualifying for a league final…

Kevin also spoke to Galway forward Damien Comer about his comeback from injury and the competitive nature of the squad…

Galway v Mayo – NFL meetings 2001 – 2020

2001 National Football League Final – Mayo 0-13 Galway 0-12

2006 National Football League Semi- Final – Galway 1-11 Mayo 1-6

2007 National Football League Semi-Final – Mayo 2-10 Galway 1-12

2008 National Football League Division 1 – Galway 2-9 Mayo 1-11

2009 National Football League Division 1 – Mayo 1-11 Galway 0-13

2010 National Football League Division 1 – Mayo 2-14 Galway 1-10

2011 National Football League Division 1 – Mayo 2-14 Galway 0-12

2018 National Football League Division 1 – Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11

2019 National Football League Division 1 – Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-12