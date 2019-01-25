Galway Football Team Named To Face Cavan
Written by Sport GBFM on 25 January 2019
Galway manager Kevin Walsh has named his team to face Cavan in the opening round of the Allianz National Football league on Sunday in Pearse Stadium.
The team is…
Goalkeeper – Ruairí Lavelle
Full Back Line – Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh, David Wynne
Half Back Line – Gary O’Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Sean Kelly
Midfield – Tomas Flynn, Kieran Duggan
Half Forward Line – Fintan Cooney, Johnny Duane, Johnny Heaney
Full Forward Line – Danny Cummins, Eoin Finnerty, Shane Walsh
Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer on Friday night’s Over The Line
Throw in on Sunday is at 2.30 in Pearse Stadium and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM and galwaybayfm.ie in association with Supermacs.