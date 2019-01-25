Current track
Galway Football Team Named To Face Cavan

Written by on 25 January 2019

Galway manager Kevin Walsh has named his team to face Cavan in the opening round of the Allianz National Football league on Sunday in Pearse Stadium.

The team is…

Goalkeeper – Ruairí Lavelle

Full Back Line – Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh, David Wynne

Half Back Line – Gary O’Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Sean Kelly

Midfield – Tomas Flynn, Kieran Duggan

Half Forward Line – Fintan Cooney, Johnny Duane, Johnny Heaney

Full Forward Line – Danny Cummins,  Eoin Finnerty, Shane Walsh

 

Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer on Friday night’s Over The Line

 

Throw in on Sunday is at 2.30 in Pearse Stadium and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM and galwaybayfm.ie in association with Supermacs.

 

