The Galway football team to play Leitrim in the FBD League quarter-final tomorrow night in the Connacht Air Dome features four players who started last summer’s All-Ireland final against Kerry – Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid, Johnny Heaney, and Rob Finnerty, while Corofin’s Bernard Power starts in goal and his clubmate Ian Burke returns at corner forward. Friday’s game throws in at 7pm, with the game live on Galway Bay FM. The winners play Mayo in the semi-final on Friday week, January 13th.