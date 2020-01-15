Galway football team named for FBD League final

The Galway football team to play Roscommon in the FBD League final on Saturday shows 7 changes from the side that started against Mayo last Sunday, including Goalkeeper Ronan O’Beolain and an entirely new full back line of Conor Campbell, Sean Mulkerrins and Johnny Duane. Cein Darcy comes into midfield and in the forwards, Sean Kelly and Robert Finnerty both start. It is the sixth year in a row that Galway and Roscommon are meeting in the decider with Saturday’s game in Hyde Park throwing in at 2pm. The game is live on Galway Bay FM.

print