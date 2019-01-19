Galway football team named for FBD final

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has named his team to play Roscommon in the FBD League final in Tuam Stadium on Sunday (1.30pm), with 7 changes from the team that started last weekend against Mayo. Ruairi Lavelle replaces Maghnus Breathnach in goals, Eoghan Kerin, Sean Kelly, Gareth Bradshaw and Gary O’Donnell all start in defence, while Michael Daly and Shane Walsh come into the full forward line. The team in full:

Galway manager Kevin Walsh told our own Kevin Dwyer the approach to tomorrow’s final is different from last year…

