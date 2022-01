Former Antrim player Owen Gallagher has been named on the Galway football team to play Roscommon in tonight’s FBD final (5.45pm Connacht Air Dome) in one of 4 changes from the side that beat Mayo last weekend. The Kelly brothers Sean and Paul also start, as does Patrick Kelly from Mountbellew Moylough at corner forward. It’s the 7th time in a row that the two sides have met in the final with both counties having won 3 titles each in that time.

Galway Football team v Roscommon