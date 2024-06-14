Galway football team named for Armagh clash on Sunday

The Galway Senior football team to play Armagh on Sunday in Markiewicz Park in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Championship shows two changes from the side that beat Westmeath 1-12 to 0-11 in Mullingar two weeks ago. Sean Kelly and Robert Finnerty return from injury in place of Cian Hernon and Johnny Heaney, but there is no place in the matchday squad for Damien Comer, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury aggravated in the opening-round win over Derry in Pearse Stadium.

Meanwhile, Armagh suffered a blow on the eve of their round three clash with Galway with Connaire Mackin picking up a suspension for an incident with Derry midfielder Conor Glass during their win in Celtic Park earlier this month. Mackin has been handed a retrospective red card for the incident in the first half in which television replays showed his foot making contact with the head when Conor Glass was on the ground. Ciaran Higgins is a surprise call-up in his place, with the Maghery man making his first appearance of the Championship. Andrew Murnin, who missed the win over Derry, is recalled with Stefan Cambell dropping to the bench. Niall Grimley was a late inclusion for the round two tie in Celtic Park and he retains his place on the team.