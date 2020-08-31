Galway Football Championship Quarter Final Draws tonight

The draw for the quarter finals of both the Senior and Intermediate football championships take place tonight at 8.30pm in the Claregalway Hotel and will be broadcast live on Galway Bay FM. The 8 teams in the open draw for the senior championship are:

BARNA, SALTHILL-KNOCKNACARRA, MOYCULLEN, MOUNTBELLEW-MOYLOUGH, TUAM STARS, KILLANNIN, COROFIN, ST JAMES

There will be two pots for the intermediate draw. The 4 group winners are: ORANMORE-MAREE, KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE, CORTOON SHAMROCKS, DUNMORE MACHALES. They will be drawn against one of the 4 group runners-up: KILCONLY, KILLERERIN, HEADFORD, OILEAN ARAINN