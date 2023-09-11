Galway Football Association Launches Inaugural O35’s Giving Back Charity Match

Galway Football Association has launched their inaugural O35’s GIVING BACK Charity Match that will take place on Thursday the 21st of September in Eamonn Deacy Park at 7:30pm.

With deep roots in communities across Galway, the GFA and the Over 35’s have chosen to support James Hasting as part of his James Fights Back campaign for their inaugural match.

James who is 41 was recently diagnosed with stage four cholangiocarcinoma, which is a rare and aggressive cancer that forms in the bile ducts.

As a husband and father to three young boys, James is determined to beat this diagnosis, however, the journey is not an easy one and James is currently having to travel abroad to receive lifesaving immunotherapy treatment. James has also made it his life’s mission to ensure no one else faces the battles he has faced regarding access to information and treatment. To find out more about James Fights back logon to https://www.jamesfightsback.ie/

Ger Ryan Founder of the GFA Over 35’s shared his thoughts on the announcement of this new event to the Galway football calendar “We are delighted to announce this new O35’s annual charity match and we look forward to supporting local charities and individuals for many years to come. It will be a great family evening and we are looking forward to announcing some of our celebrity players and guests in the coming days.”

The 035’s GIVING BACK charity match will take place on Thursday 21st of September in Eamonn Deacy Park. Gates open at 18:30, KO at 19:30, it promises to be a great family event, with entertainment both on and off the pitch. Gate €5 and kids go free. For more information on the event log on to www.galwayover35s.com or follow GalwayO35s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/GalwayOver35s

Proudly sponsored by Perficient Print Solutions – www.perficient.ie