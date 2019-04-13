Galway Feile Football Results and Fixtures

The 2019 Galway U14 Football Feile started with a full round of group games last night in the Niall McGinn and Tommy Kelly Cups, with two further group games today deciding who qualifies for this evening’s semi finals. The results were as follows:

U14 Football Féile 2019 – Niall McGinn Cup (Division 1)

Roinn A- Round 1

Caherlistrane 1-6 Annaghdown 2-3

Claregalway 2-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-2

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Claregalway 3-3 Annaghdown 0-1

Mountbellew/Moylough 1-4 Caherlistrane 2-1

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Annaghdown v Mountbellew/Moylough in Knockdoemore at 12.30pm

Claregalway 3-6 Caherlistrane 1-2

Claregalway Win Group A

Roinn B – Round 1

Clifden 3-5 Micheal Breathnach 1-6

Killannin 2-6 Maigh Cuillin 0-7

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Micheal Breathnach 2-2 Maigh Cuillin 2-3

Clifden 1-2 Killannin 1-7

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Michael Breathnach 1-4 Killanin 3-3

Clifden 2-5 Maigh Cuillin 3-4

Killanin Win Group B

Roinn C – Round 1

Oranmore/Maree 0-9 St. Michael’s 2-2

Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-6 Barna 0-5

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3 Oranmore/Maree 0-6

Barna 0-2 St Michaels 0-5

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3 St Michaels 0-5

Oranmore/Maree 1-7 Barna 1-3

Oranmore/ Maree 0-3 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-2

Salthill Knocknacarra win Group C

Roinn D – Co-Ordinator- Martin Collins

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Corofin 3-7 Loughrea 0-3

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Ballinasloe 3-4 Loughrea 7-7

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Corofin 10-7 Ballinasloe 0-1

Corofin Win Group D

Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April

Claregalway v Killanin in Knockdoemore at 6pm

Salthill Knocknacarra v Corofin in The Prairie at 6pm

Final – Saturday 17th of April

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 4pm

U14 Football Feile 2019- Tommy Kelly Cup (Division2)

Roinn A – Round 1

Craughwell 1-9 Headford 1-1

Kinvara 4-5 Oranmore Maree B 0-3

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Craughwell 1-3 Oranmore/Maree B 3-1

Kinvara 2-5 Headford 0-0

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Headford v Oranmore Maree B in Oranmore at 12.30pm

Kinvara 6-6 Craughwell 1-1

Roinn B – Round 1

Kilconly 5-12 Salthill/Knocknacarra B 1-2

Dunmore McHales 0-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-2

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Kilconly 2-4 Cortoon Shamrocks1-1

Salthill/Knocknacarra B 4-3 Dunmore MacHales 4-9

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Kilconly v Dunmore MacHales in Kilconly at 12.30pm

Cortoon Shamrocks 0-3 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-4

Roinn C – Round 1

Tuam Stars 6-8 Monivea/Abbey 1-1

Athenry 6-6 Claregalway B 1-5

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Monivea/Abbey v Athenry in Monivea at 11am

Claregalway B v Tuam Stars in Monivea at 11.45am

Round 3- Saturday 13th of April

Tuam Stars v Athenry in Monivea at 12.30pm

Monivea/Abbey v Claregalway B in Monivea at 1.15pm

Roinn D – Round 1

Leitir Mór 8-8 An Spideal 7-2

St James 3-4 Oughterard 0-5

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

An Spideal 3-4 Oughterard 2-1

St James v Leitir Mór in Qughterard at 11.45am

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Oughterard v Leitir Moir in Oughterard at 12.30pm

An Spideal v St James in Oughterard at 1.15pm

Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April

Winner Roinn A v Winner Roinn B in Kilconly at 6pm

Winner Roinn C v Winner Roinn D in Monivea at 6pm

Final – Saturday 17th of April

Winner of Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 3pm

U14 Football Feile 2019 – St. Columba’s Credit Union Cup (Division 3)

Roinn A – Co-Ordinator – Liam Donoghue

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Menlough 0-6 Killererin 2-8

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Menlough 4-4 Tuam Stars B 4-2

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Killererin v Tuam Stars B in Barnaderg at 1pm

Roinn B – Co-Ordinator- Stephen Neary

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Annaghdown B 2-7 Northern Gaels 3-5

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

St. Brendans 4-3 Annaghdown B 3-3

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Northern Gaels v St. Brendans in Glenamaddy at 1pm

Roinn C- Proinnsias Glynn

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Caltra v Miltown in Miltown at 11am

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Miltown v Barna B in Miltown at 12noon

Round 3- Saturday 13th of April

Caltra v Barna B in Miltown at 1pm

Roinn D- Co-Ordinator – Brendan McNeela

Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April

Clonbur v Maigh Cuillin B W/O

Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April

Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh W/O v Clonbur in Moycullen at 12noon

Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April

Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh v Maigh Cuillin B in Moycullen at 1pm

Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April

Winner Roinn A v Winner Roinn B in Barnaderg at 6pm

Winner Roinn C v Winner Roinn D in Miltown at 6pm

Final- Sunday 17th of April

Winner of Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 2pm