Galway Feile Football Results and Fixtures

The 2019 Galway U14 Football Feile started with a full round of group games last night in the Niall McGinn and Tommy Kelly Cups, with two further group games today deciding who qualifies for this evening’s semi finals. The results were as follows:
U14 Football Féile 2019 – Niall McGinn Cup (Division 1)
Roinn A- Round 1
Caherlistrane 1-6 Annaghdown 2-3
Claregalway 2-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-2
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Claregalway 3-3 Annaghdown 0-1
Mountbellew/Moylough 1-4 Caherlistrane 2-1
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Annaghdown v Mountbellew/Moylough in Knockdoemore at 12.30pm
Claregalway 3-6 Caherlistrane 1-2
Claregalway Win Group A
Roinn B – Round 1
Clifden 3-5 Micheal Breathnach 1-6
Killannin 2-6 Maigh Cuillin 0-7
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Micheal Breathnach 2-2 Maigh Cuillin 2-3
Clifden 1-2 Killannin 1-7
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Michael Breathnach 1-4 Killanin 3-3
Clifden 2-5 Maigh Cuillin 3-4
Killanin Win Group B
Roinn C – Round 1
Oranmore/Maree 0-9 St. Michael’s 2-2
Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-6 Barna 0-5
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3 Oranmore/Maree 0-6
Barna 0-2 St Michaels 0-5
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3 St Michaels 0-5
Oranmore/Maree 1-7 Barna 1-3
Oranmore/ Maree 0-3 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-2
Salthill Knocknacarra win Group C
Roinn D – Co-Ordinator- Martin Collins
Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April
Corofin 3-7 Loughrea 0-3
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Ballinasloe 3-4 Loughrea 7-7
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Corofin 10-7 Ballinasloe 0-1
Corofin Win Group D
Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April
Claregalway v Killanin in Knockdoemore at 6pm
Salthill Knocknacarra v Corofin in The Prairie at 6pm
Final – Saturday 17th of April
Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 4pm
U14 Football Feile 2019- Tommy Kelly Cup (Division2)
Roinn A – Round 1
Craughwell 1-9 Headford 1-1
Kinvara 4-5 Oranmore Maree B 0-3
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Craughwell 1-3 Oranmore/Maree B 3-1
Kinvara 2-5 Headford 0-0
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Headford v Oranmore Maree B in Oranmore at 12.30pm
Kinvara 6-6 Craughwell 1-1
Roinn B – Round 1
Kilconly 5-12 Salthill/Knocknacarra B 1-2
Dunmore McHales 0-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-2
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Kilconly 2-4 Cortoon Shamrocks1-1
Salthill/Knocknacarra B 4-3 Dunmore MacHales 4-9
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Kilconly v Dunmore MacHales in Kilconly at 12.30pm
Cortoon Shamrocks 0-3 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-4
Roinn C – Round 1
Tuam Stars 6-8 Monivea/Abbey 1-1
Athenry 6-6 Claregalway B 1-5
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Monivea/Abbey v Athenry in Monivea at 11am
Claregalway B v Tuam Stars in Monivea at 11.45am
Round 3- Saturday 13th of April
Tuam Stars v Athenry in Monivea at 12.30pm
Monivea/Abbey v Claregalway B in Monivea at 1.15pm
Roinn D – Round 1
Leitir Mór 8-8 An Spideal 7-2
St James 3-4 Oughterard 0-5
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
An Spideal 3-4 Oughterard 2-1
St James v Leitir Mór in Qughterard at 11.45am
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Oughterard v Leitir Moir in Oughterard at 12.30pm
An Spideal v St James in Oughterard at 1.15pm
Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April
Winner Roinn A v Winner Roinn B in Kilconly at 6pm
Winner Roinn C v Winner Roinn D in Monivea at 6pm
Final – Saturday 17th of April
Winner of Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 3pm
U14 Football Feile 2019 – St. Columba’s Credit Union Cup (Division 3)
Roinn A – Co-Ordinator – Liam Donoghue
Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April
Menlough 0-6 Killererin 2-8
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Menlough 4-4 Tuam Stars B 4-2
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Killererin v Tuam Stars B in Barnaderg at 1pm
Roinn B – Co-Ordinator- Stephen Neary
Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April
Annaghdown B 2-7 Northern Gaels 3-5
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
St. Brendans 4-3 Annaghdown B 3-3
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Northern Gaels v St. Brendans in Glenamaddy at 1pm
Roinn C- Proinnsias Glynn
Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April
Caltra v Miltown in Miltown at 11am
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Miltown v Barna B in Miltown at 12noon
Round 3- Saturday 13th of April
Caltra v Barna B in Miltown at 1pm
Roinn D- Co-Ordinator – Brendan McNeela
Round 1 – Saturday 13th of April
Clonbur v Maigh Cuillin B W/O
Round 2 – Saturday 13th of April
Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh W/O v Clonbur in Moycullen at 12noon
Round 3 – Saturday 13th of April
Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh v Maigh Cuillin B in Moycullen at 1pm
Semi-Finals – Saturday 13th of April
Winner Roinn A v Winner Roinn B in Barnaderg at 6pm
Winner Roinn C v Winner Roinn D in Miltown at 6pm
Final- Sunday 17th of April
Winner of Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Semi-Final 2 in Kenny Park at 2pm