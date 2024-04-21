Galway face Clare in second match of 2024 Celtic Challenge

Galway’s second game in the Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling competition ended in a 2-16 to 0-17 defeat to Clare with the Banner youngsters scoring goals in each half to get the better of a highly competitive Galway side. The game took place in Sixmilebridge on Saturday.

Clare held a 1-9 to 0-6 interval lead but Galway came well into the game in the second half with Liam Murray, Ryan Corcoran, Cian Connaughton, Matthew Furey and Tiarnan Lohan leading the way. However, a second Clare goal saw them ultimately take the victory after a cracking game of hurling.

Cian Connaughton scored five points from frees for Galway with both Matthew Furey and Tiarnan Lohan landing three each from play. Galway’s other scorers were Colin Higgins (2), Jack Murray, Eoin Collins, Patrick O’Kane and Dylan O’Malley.

Galway have one more group game left to play- they have a home game against West Cork yet to play prior to the knockout stages.

Galway Under 17 Celtic Challenge Panel v Clare: Shane Cronin (Turloughmore), Thomas Cooney (Sarsfields), Shane Naughton (Gort), Ryan Corcoran (Sarsfields), MacDara O’Muirceadaigh (Turloughmore), Liam Murray (Kilnadeema-Leitrim), Tomas Lyons (Tommy Larkins), Jack Murray (Kilconieron), Matthew Furey (Oranmore/Maree), Cian Connaughton (Kilconieron), Ben Sheil (Tommy Larkins), Colin Higgins (Athenry), Tiarnan Lohan (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough), Eoin Collins (Carnmore), Patrick O’Kane (Turloughmore), Niall Moran (Sarsfields), Andrew Keane (Sarsfields), Darragh Kavanagh (Kinvara), Cian Farrell (Craughwell), Eanna McDonagh (Athenry), Dylan O’Malley (Michael Cusacks), Ronan McGlynn (Athenry), Colm O’Rourke (Athenry), Aaron Cox (Sarsfields).

Management: Liam Gordon (Killimor), Gerry Kearney (Turloughmore), Johnny Coen (Loughrea), Padraig Breheny (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry), Daragh Conneely (Liam Mellows), Adrian McGrath (Craughwell), Jason Greaney (Killimordaly), Brendan Keane (Turloughmore).