Galway FA Name Gaynor and Kennedy Cup Squads

The Galway FA Gaynor and Kennedy Cup Squads have been named for their forthcoming tournaments at UL Next Month.
Galway’s Gaynor Cup team have been drawn with North Tipperary, Midlands, Longford and Roscommon for this year’s tournament that will be held in Limerick from the 7th to the 11th of June.
The Galway Gaynor Cup Squad is managed by Ann Carr and is as follows.
From Knocknacarra – Ruby Carroll, Rowan Edwards, Heather Loomes and Abi Gilligan
From Salthill Devon – Alice Glynn, Holly Gallagher and Holly O’Leary
From Mervue – Jessica Talbot, Niamh Mannion and Abbie Duffy
From Barna – Grainne Feeney, Meadbh Mahon and Molly McHugh
From Colga – Niamh Kilgannon and Meabh Costello
From Cregmore – Gisele Varley
From Corrib Celtic – Anna McGough
From Kiltullagh – Mary Bridget Cosgrove
From Kilshanvey – Laura Adair
From Maree/Oranmore – Ava Mullins
The Kennedy Cup begins a week later on the 13th with Galway in Group 6 alongside Kerry, Kilkenny and North Tipperary.
The Galway Kennedy Cup team is managed by Joe Treacy and is as follows.
From Mervue United – Dylan Rabbitte, Thomas Gallagher, Jeremiah Oifoh, Colm Doyle, Ben Moran, Sean Nnadi, Ruairi Flaherty
From Salthill Devon – Jack Nolan, Joe Colleran, Stephen Soe Paing, Aaron Hayat
From Colga – Padraig Dunne, Jason Spelman
From Maree/Oranmore – James Lennon, Barry Keating
From Knocknacarra – Ishan Jhury
From Athenry – Ethan Mitchell
From Bearna Na Forbachta Aontaithe – Luke Bradley
From Galway Hibernians – Jack Sweeney
From Moyne Villa – Oisin Hernon
Roscommon (who feature players from Galway Clubs) are drawn in Group 5 along with Cork, Limerick Desmond and Cavan/Monaghan.