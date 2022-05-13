Galway FA Name Gaynor and Kennedy Cup Squads

The Galway FA Gaynor and Kennedy Cup Squads have been named for their forthcoming tournaments at UL Next Month.

Galway’s Gaynor Cup team have been drawn with North Tipperary, Midlands, Longford and Roscommon for this year’s tournament that will be held in Limerick from the 7th to the 11th of June.

The Galway Gaynor Cup Squad is managed by Ann Carr and is as follows.

From Knocknacarra – Ruby Carroll, Rowan Edwards, Heather Loomes and Abi Gilligan

From Salthill Devon – Alice Glynn, Holly Gallagher and Holly O’Leary

From Mervue – Jessica Talbot, Niamh Mannion and Abbie Duffy

From Barna – Grainne Feeney, Meadbh Mahon and Molly McHugh

From Colga – Niamh Kilgannon and Meabh Costello

From Cregmore – Gisele Varley

From Corrib Celtic – Anna McGough

From Kiltullagh – Mary Bridget Cosgrove

From Kilshanvey – Laura Adair

From Maree/Oranmore – Ava Mullins

The Kennedy Cup begins a week later on the 13th with Galway in Group 6 alongside Kerry, Kilkenny and North Tipperary.

The Galway Kennedy Cup team is managed by Joe Treacy and is as follows.

From Mervue United – Dylan Rabbitte, Thomas Gallagher, Jeremiah Oifoh, Colm Doyle, Ben Moran, Sean Nnadi, Ruairi Flaherty

From Salthill Devon – Jack Nolan, Joe Colleran, Stephen Soe Paing, Aaron Hayat

From Colga – Padraig Dunne, Jason Spelman

From Maree/Oranmore – James Lennon, Barry Keating

From Knocknacarra – Ishan Jhury

From Athenry – Ethan Mitchell

From Bearna Na Forbachta Aontaithe – Luke Bradley

From Galway Hibernians – Jack Sweeney

From Moyne Villa – Oisin Hernon

Roscommon (who feature players from Galway Clubs) are drawn in Group 5 along with Cork, Limerick Desmond and Cavan/Monaghan.