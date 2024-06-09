Galway FA Junior League Fixtures

Share story:

Monday 10th June 2024

GFA Boys U14 Div 4/5 Cup:

Ballinasloe Town B v St Bernards B, at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:00pm Final;

Tuesday 11th June 2024

Over 42s Premier:

Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

West Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at South Park, 7:30pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm ;

GFA Mens Championship:

Corrib Rangers v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm ;

GFA Boys U17 Div 1/2 Cup:

Kinvara Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;

Wednesday 12th June 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 1:

Athenry v St Bernards , at Athenry, 7:30pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 7:30pm ;

Kiltullagh v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm ;

GFA Boys U13 Div 4/5/6 Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colga B, at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:00pm FINAL;

Thursday 13th June 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 2:

Corofin Utd v Athenry B, at Athenry, 7:30pm Pitches closed in Corofin;

Moyne Villa v Oughterard , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

East Galway Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltormer, 7:30pm ;

Kinvara Utd Town v Galway Bohs , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;

O35s Junior Premier:

Corrib Rangers v Mervue Utd , at Westside, 7:30pm Moved from 11/6 as agreed;

Friday 14th June 2024

GFA Boys U13 Div 2/3 Cup:

Maree/Oranmore B v Gort Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;

Saturday 15th June 2024

GFA Boys U16 Premier Cup:

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 2:00pm Moved due to EDP Pitch;

Sunday 16th June 2024

Connacht Cup Mens:

Castlebar Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Lecarrow, 2:00pm FINAL;

FAI Women’s U17 Cup:

Athenry v North End United , at Athenry, 2:00pm S/F Moved from 23/6/24 as agreed;

Tuesday 18th June 2024

Over 42s Premier:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:30pm Pitches closed in Corofin;

Kinvara Utd v West Utd , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 7:30pm ;

O35s Junior Premier:

West Utd v Corrib Rangers , at South Park, 7:30pm ;

Wednesday 19th June 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 1:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:30pm ;

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;

St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:30pm ;