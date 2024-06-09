Galway Bay FM

9 June 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway FA Junior League Fixtures

Galway FA Junior League Fixtures

Monday 10th June 2024

GFA Boys U14 Div 4/5 Cup:
Ballinasloe Town B v St Bernards B, at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:00pm Final;

Tuesday 11th June 2024

Over 42s Premier:
Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
West Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at South Park, 7:30pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm ;
GFA Mens Championship:
Corrib Rangers v Corofin Utd , at Corofin, 7:00pm ;
GFA Boys U17 Div 1/2 Cup:
Kinvara Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:30pm Final;

Wednesday 12th June 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 1:
Athenry v St Bernards , at Athenry, 7:30pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 7:30pm ;
Kiltullagh v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm ;
GFA Boys U13 Div 4/5/6 Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colga B, at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:00pm FINAL;

Thursday 13th June 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 2:
Corofin Utd v Athenry B, at Athenry, 7:30pm Pitches closed in Corofin;
Moyne Villa v Oughterard , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
East Galway Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltormer, 7:30pm ;
Kinvara Utd Town v Galway Bohs , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;
O35s Junior Premier:
Corrib Rangers v Mervue Utd , at Westside, 7:30pm Moved from 11/6 as agreed;

Friday 14th June 2024

GFA Boys U13 Div 2/3 Cup:
Maree/Oranmore B v Gort Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;

Saturday 15th June 2024

GFA Boys U16 Premier Cup:
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 2:00pm Moved due to EDP Pitch;

Sunday 16th June 2024

Connacht Cup Mens:
Castlebar Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Lecarrow, 2:00pm FINAL;
FAI Women’s U17 Cup:
Athenry v North End United , at Athenry, 2:00pm S/F Moved from 23/6/24 as agreed;

Tuesday 18th June 2024

Over 42s Premier:
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:30pm Pitches closed in Corofin;
Kinvara Utd v West Utd , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 7:30pm ;
O35s Junior Premier:
West Utd v Corrib Rangers , at South Park, 7:30pm ;

Wednesday 19th June 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 1:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:30pm ;
Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;
St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:30pm ;

