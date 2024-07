Galway FA Junior Fixtures

Tuesday 16th July 2024

O35s Junior Premier 2 rounds:

Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside, 7:30pm ;

Over 42s Premier:

Kinvara Utd v Loughrea , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Corofin Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 7:30pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 7:30pm ;

O35 NonJunior Division 1:

Kinvara Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;

St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:30pm ;

Thursday 18th July 2024

O35s Junior Premier 2 rounds:

Loughrea v Mervue Utd , at Loughrea, 7:30pm ;

O35 NonJunior Division 1:

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 7:30pm ;

O35 NonJunior Division 2:

Kinvara Utd Town v Corofin Utd , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;

Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Millers Lane, 7:30pm ;

Moyne Villa v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Carraroe Astro, 8:00pm ;

Friday 19th July 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 1:

Maree/Oranmore v Kinvara Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;

Kiltullagh v St Bernards , at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm ;

Sunday 21st July 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Galway Bohs , at Cregmore, 7:00pm GRYAN 11/07 rescheduled due to bereavement;

Tuesday 23rd July 2024

O35s Junior Premier 2 rounds:

Loughrea v Craughwell United , at Loughrea, 7:30pm ;

West Utd v Mervue Utd , at South Park, 7:30pm ;

Over 42s Premier:

Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 7:30pm ;

Loughrea v West Utd , at Loughrea, 7:30pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 7:30pm ;

Wednesday 24th July 2024

O35 NonJunior Division 1:

Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 7:30pm ;

Knocknacarra v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 7:30pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Kiltullagh , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm ;