Galway FA Fixtures

Friday 01st September 2023

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra B, at Headford, 8:00pm

Saturday 02nd September 2023

GFA Mens Premier:

Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 2:30pm

Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 3:00pm

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 5:00pm

GFA Mens Championship:

Corrib Rangers v West Coast Utd , at Westside, 3:00pm

Corofin Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Corofin, 3:00pm

University of Galway v Moyne Villa , at Dangan, 3:00pm

Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Maree Astro, 5:15pm

GFA Mens Division 1:

Cois Fharraige v Salthill Devon B, at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm

East Galway Utd v St Patricks , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm

Oughterard v Galway Bohs , at New Village, 3:00pm

GFA Mens Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga B, at Furbo, 2:00pm

Kinvara Utd v Loughrea B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm

Moyne Villa B v Corrib Celtic B, at Headford, 5:00pm

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 2:00pm

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

Oughterard B v East Galway Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm

St Patricks v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Salthill Devon B, at Cregmore, 2:00pm

St Bernards v MacDara , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Galway Bohs B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Millers Lane, 2:00pm

Cregmore/Claregalway C v West Utd , at Cregmore, 2:00pm

GFA Boys U14 Premier:

Corofin Utd v Athenry , at Corofin, 11:30am

Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 11:30am

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 11:30am

Salthill Devon v Moyne Villa , at Drom, 11:30am

GFA Boys U14 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 11:30am

Maree/Oranmore v Kiltullagh , at Oranmore, 11:30am

Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am

Loughrea v Oughterard , at Loughrea, 11:30am

GFA Boys U14 Division 1:

Mervue Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Mervue, 11:30am

St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am

East Galway Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:30am

Knocknacarra B v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 11:30am

GFA Boys U14 Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Rangers , at Cregmore, 11:30am

Athenry B v Galway Bohs , at Athenry, 11:30am

Salthill Devon B v MacDara , at Drom, 11:30am

Gort Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kilconly, 11:30am

GFA Boys U14 Division 3:

Moyne Villa B v Salthill Devon C, at Headford, 11:30am

Tuam Celtic B v Loughrea B, at Tuam, 11:30am

Kinvara Utd B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 11:30am

Knocknacarra C v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:30am

GFA Boys U14 Division 4:

Corrib Celtic v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am

Ballinasloe Town B v Oughterard B, at Ballinasloe, 11:30am

St Patricks v Craughwell United B, at Craughwell, 11:30am

St Bernards B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Furbo, 11:30am

GFA Boys U14 Division 5:

Tuam Celtic v Renmore , at Renmore, 11:30am

Galway Hibs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Bohermore, 11:30am

Kiltullagh v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Kiltullagh, 11:30am

Maree/Oranmore C v Athenry C, at Oranmore, 11:30am

GFA Boys U12 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 10:00am

Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 10:00am

Knocknacarra v Loughrea , at Loughrea, 10:00am

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Tuam, 10:00am

Corofin Utd v St Bernards , at Corofin, 10:00am

Corrib Celtic C v Colga , at Annaghdown, 10:00am

GFA Boys U12 Division 1:

Kinvara Utd v Athenry B , at Kinvara, 10:00am

Kiltullagh v Renmore , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am

Knocknacarra B v Galway Hibs , at Crestwood, 10:00am

Maree/Oranmore B v Galway Bohs , at Oranmore, 10:00am

GFA Boys U12 Division 2:

Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Colemanstown, 10:00am

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Loughrea , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am

Salthill Devon B v Craughwell United , at Drom, 10:00am

Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 10:00am

GFA Boys U12 Division 3:

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 10:00am

MacDara v West Coast Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 10:00am

Kilshanvey Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Kilconly, 10:00am

Corrib Celtic v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am

GFA Boys U12 Division 4:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am

Galway Hibs B v Tuam Celtic , at Bohermore, 10:00am

Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Westside, 10:00am

Ballinasloe Town C v Corofin Utd B, at Ballinasloe, 1:30pm

GFA Boys U12 Division 5:

Salthill Devon v Oughterard , at Drom, 10:00am

St Bernards v West Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am

Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 10:00am

Athenry D v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Athenry, 10:00am

GFA Boys U12 Division 6:

Corofin Utd C v Loughrea , at Corofin, 10:00am

Knocknacarra v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am

Athenry D v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:00am

Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 10:00am

Colga C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am

Sunday 03rd September 2023

GFA Mens Premier:

Mervue Utd v Colga , at Mervue, 11:00am

St Bernards v Colemanstown Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am

GFA Mens Championship:

Dynamo Blues v Knocknacarra , at Tuam, 11:00am

Mervue Utd B v West Utd , at Mervue, 11:00am

GFA Mens Division 1:

MacDara v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am

Cregmore/Claregalway v Craughwell United , at Cregmore, 3:00pm

GFA Mens Division 2:

Kiltullagh v Maree/Oranmore C, at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm

Corofin B v Athenry B, at Corofin, 2:00pm

GFA Mens Reserve:

St Bernards v Dynamo Blues , at Abbeyknockmoy, 3:00pm

Cois Fharraige v Conn Rangers , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm

East Galway Utd v West Utd , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm

Oughterard v Craughwell United , at New Village, 2:00pm

Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra , at Furbo, 2:00pm

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Oranmore, 2:00pm

GFA Mens U18 Championship:

St Bernards v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm

Corofin Utd v Craughwell United , at Corofin, 2:00pm

GFA Mens U18 Division 1:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v MacDara , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm

Oughterard v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Astro, 2:00pm

Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Tuam, 2:00pm

GFA Mens U18 Division 2:

East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Leitrim, 2:00pm

West Coast Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm

Renmore v Maree/Oranmore B, at Renmore, 2:00pm

GFA Boys U16 Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 11:00am

Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 11:00am

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 11:00am

Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 4:00pm

GFA Boys U16 Championship:

Athenry v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Athenry, 11:00am

Bearna Na Forbacha v Ballinasloe Town , at Furbo, 11:00am

Oughterard v Galway Bohs , at Millers Lane, 11:00am

Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am

GFA Boys U16 Division 1:

Kiltullagh v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am

GFA Boys U16 Division 2:

Knocknacarra C v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am

Maree/Oranmore B v Moyne Villa B, at Oranmore, 11:00am

Tuam Celtic B v Athenry B, at Tuam, 11:00am

GFA Girls U16 Championship:

Kilshanvey Utd v Knocknacarra , at Kilconly, 12:00pm

Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm

GFA Girls U16 Premier:

St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm

Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm

Oughterard v Athenry , at Athenry Astro, 2:00pm

GFA Girls U14 Premier:

Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 12:00pm

Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 12:30pm

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 6:00pm

GFA Girls U14 Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kinvara, 12:00pm

East Galway Utd v Athenry , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm

GFA Girls U14 Division 1:

Oughterard v West Coast Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm

Colemanstown Utd v St Bernards , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm

GFA Girls U14 Division 2:

Knocknacarra B v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm

Colga B v West Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm

Kinvara Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm

GFA Boys U12 Championship:

Oughterard v Moyne Villa , at New Village, 11:00am Changed from 10am by agreement

GFA Girls U12 Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 10:00am

Renmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Renmore, 10:00am

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:00am

GFA Girls U12 Championship:

Loughrea v Corrib Celtic , at Loughrea, 9:30am

Mervue Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 10:00am

Salthill Devon v Moyne Villa , at Drom, 10:00am

GFA Girls U12 Division 1:

Kilshanvey Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Kilconly, 10:00am

Knocknacarra B v Salthill Devon B, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am

East Galway Utd v Oughterard , at Kiltormer, 10:00am

GFA Girls u12 Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Craughwell United , at Kinvara, 10:00am

Renmore v Corrib Rangers , at Renmore, 10:00am

West Utd v West Coast Utd , at South Park, 12:00pm

GFA Girls u12 Division 3:

Maree/Oranmore B v Moyne Villa B, at Oranmore, 10:00am

Salthill Devon C v Corrib Celtic B, at Drom, 10:00am

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Athenry B, at Cregmore, 10:00am

Kiltullagh v Colga B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am

Monday 04th September 2023

GFA Girls U14 Division 1:

Kiltullagh v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm

Wednesday 06th September 2023

GFA Girls U19 Premier:

Salthill Devon v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 8:00pm

GFA Mens U18 Premier :

Salthill Devon v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 7:30pm