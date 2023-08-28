Galway FA Fixtures

Friday 01st September 2023
GFA Mens U18 Championship:
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra B, at Headford, 8:00pm
Saturday 02nd September 2023
GFA Mens Premier:
Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Loughrea, 2:30pm
Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 3:00pm
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry Astro, 5:00pm
GFA Mens Championship:
Corrib Rangers v West Coast Utd , at Westside, 3:00pm
Corofin Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Corofin, 3:00pm
University of Galway v Moyne Villa , at Dangan, 3:00pm
Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Maree Astro, 5:15pm
GFA Mens Division 1:
Cois Fharraige v Salthill Devon B, at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm
East Galway Utd v St Patricks , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm
Oughterard v Galway Bohs , at New Village, 3:00pm
GFA Mens Division 2:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colga B, at Furbo, 2:00pm
Kinvara Utd v Loughrea B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm
Moyne Villa B v Corrib Celtic B, at Headford, 5:00pm
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 2:00pm
GFA Boys U16 Division 1:
Oughterard B v East Galway Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm
St Patricks v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Salthill Devon B, at Cregmore, 2:00pm
St Bernards v MacDara , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm
GFA Boys U16 Division 2:
Galway Bohs B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Millers Lane, 2:00pm
Cregmore/Claregalway C v West Utd , at Cregmore, 2:00pm
GFA Boys U14 Premier:
Corofin Utd v Athenry , at Corofin, 11:30am
Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 11:30am
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 11:30am
Salthill Devon v Moyne Villa , at Drom, 11:30am
GFA Boys U14 Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 11:30am
Maree/Oranmore v Kiltullagh , at Oranmore, 11:30am
Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am
Loughrea v Oughterard , at Loughrea, 11:30am
GFA Boys U14 Division 1:
Mervue Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Mervue, 11:30am
St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:30am
East Galway Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:30am
Knocknacarra B v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 11:30am
GFA Boys U14 Division 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Rangers , at Cregmore, 11:30am
Athenry B v Galway Bohs , at Athenry, 11:30am
Salthill Devon B v MacDara , at Drom, 11:30am
Gort Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kilconly, 11:30am
GFA Boys U14 Division 3:
Moyne Villa B v Salthill Devon C, at Headford, 11:30am
Tuam Celtic B v Loughrea B, at Tuam, 11:30am
Kinvara Utd B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 11:30am
Knocknacarra C v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:30am
GFA Boys U14 Division 4:
Corrib Celtic v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 11:30am
Ballinasloe Town B v Oughterard B, at Ballinasloe, 11:30am
St Patricks v Craughwell United B, at Craughwell, 11:30am
St Bernards B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Furbo, 11:30am
GFA Boys U14 Division 5:
Tuam Celtic v Renmore , at Renmore, 11:30am
Galway Hibs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Bohermore, 11:30am
Kiltullagh v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Kiltullagh, 11:30am
Maree/Oranmore C v Athenry C, at Oranmore, 11:30am
GFA Boys U12 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 10:00am
Ballinasloe Town v Maree/Oranmore , at Ballinasloe, 10:00am
Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 10:00am
Knocknacarra v Loughrea , at Loughrea, 10:00am
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Tuam, 10:00am
Corofin Utd v St Bernards , at Corofin, 10:00am
Corrib Celtic C v Colga , at Annaghdown, 10:00am
GFA Boys U12 Division 1:
Kinvara Utd v Athenry B , at Kinvara, 10:00am
Kiltullagh v Renmore , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am
Knocknacarra B v Galway Hibs , at Crestwood, 10:00am
Maree/Oranmore B v Galway Bohs , at Oranmore, 10:00am
GFA Boys U12 Division 2:
Colemanstown Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Colemanstown, 10:00am
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Loughrea , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am
Salthill Devon B v Craughwell United , at Drom, 10:00am
Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 10:00am
GFA Boys U12 Division 3:
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 10:00am
MacDara v West Coast Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 10:00am
Kilshanvey Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Kilconly, 10:00am
Corrib Celtic v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am
GFA Boys U12 Division 4:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:00am
Galway Hibs B v Tuam Celtic , at Bohermore, 10:00am
Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Westside, 10:00am
Ballinasloe Town C v Corofin Utd B, at Ballinasloe, 1:30pm
GFA Boys U12 Division 5:
Salthill Devon v Oughterard , at Drom, 10:00am
St Bernards v West Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:00am
Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 10:00am
Athenry D v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Athenry, 10:00am
GFA Boys U12 Division 6:
Corofin Utd C v Loughrea , at Corofin, 10:00am
Knocknacarra v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am
Athenry D v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:00am
Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 10:00am
Colga C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am
Sunday 03rd September 2023
GFA Mens Premier:
Mervue Utd v Colga , at Mervue, 11:00am
St Bernards v Colemanstown Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am
GFA Mens Championship:
Dynamo Blues v Knocknacarra , at Tuam, 11:00am
Mervue Utd B v West Utd , at Mervue, 11:00am
GFA Mens Division 1:
MacDara v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am
Cregmore/Claregalway v Craughwell United , at Cregmore, 3:00pm
GFA Mens Division 2:
Kiltullagh v Maree/Oranmore C, at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm
Corofin B v Athenry B, at Corofin, 2:00pm
GFA Mens Reserve:
St Bernards v Dynamo Blues , at Abbeyknockmoy, 3:00pm
Cois Fharraige v Conn Rangers , at Ros A Mhil, 3:00pm
East Galway Utd v West Utd , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm
Oughterard v Craughwell United , at New Village, 2:00pm
Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra , at Furbo, 2:00pm
Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Oranmore, 2:00pm
GFA Mens U18 Championship:
St Bernards v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm
Corofin Utd v Craughwell United , at Corofin, 2:00pm
GFA Mens U18 Division 1:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v MacDara , at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm
Oughterard v Knocknacarra B, at Cappagh Astro, 2:00pm
Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Tuam, 2:00pm
GFA Mens U18 Division 2:
East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Leitrim, 2:00pm
West Coast Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore B, at Renmore, 2:00pm
GFA Boys U16 Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 11:00am
Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 11:00am
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 11:00am
Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 4:00pm
GFA Boys U16 Championship:
Athenry v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Athenry, 11:00am
Bearna Na Forbacha v Ballinasloe Town , at Furbo, 11:00am
Oughterard v Galway Bohs , at Millers Lane, 11:00am
Colga v Knocknacarra , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am
GFA Boys U16 Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am
GFA Boys U16 Division 2:
Knocknacarra C v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am
Maree/Oranmore B v Moyne Villa B, at Oranmore, 11:00am
Tuam Celtic B v Athenry B, at Tuam, 11:00am
GFA Girls U16 Championship:
Kilshanvey Utd v Knocknacarra , at Kilconly, 12:00pm
Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm
GFA Girls U16 Premier:
St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm
Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm
Oughterard v Athenry , at Athenry Astro, 2:00pm
GFA Girls U14 Premier:
Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 12:00pm
Loughrea v Colga , at Loughrea, 12:30pm
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 6:00pm
GFA Girls U14 Championship:
Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kinvara, 12:00pm
East Galway Utd v Athenry , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm
GFA Girls U14 Division 1:
Oughterard v West Coast Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm
Colemanstown Utd v St Bernards , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm
GFA Girls U14 Division 2:
Knocknacarra B v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm
Colga B v West Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm
Kinvara Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm
GFA Boys U12 Championship:
Oughterard v Moyne Villa , at New Village, 11:00am Changed from 10am by agreement
GFA Girls U12 Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 10:00am
Renmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Renmore, 10:00am
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:00am
GFA Girls U12 Championship:
Loughrea v Corrib Celtic , at Loughrea, 9:30am
Mervue Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 10:00am
Salthill Devon v Moyne Villa , at Drom, 10:00am
GFA Girls U12 Division 1:
Kilshanvey Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Kilconly, 10:00am
Knocknacarra B v Salthill Devon B, at Cappagh Park, 10:00am
East Galway Utd v Oughterard , at Kiltormer, 10:00am
GFA Girls u12 Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Craughwell United , at Kinvara, 10:00am
Renmore v Corrib Rangers , at Renmore, 10:00am
West Utd v West Coast Utd , at South Park, 12:00pm
GFA Girls u12 Division 3:
Maree/Oranmore B v Moyne Villa B, at Oranmore, 10:00am
Salthill Devon C v Corrib Celtic B, at Drom, 10:00am
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Athenry B, at Cregmore, 10:00am
Kiltullagh v Colga B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am
Monday 04th September 2023
GFA Girls U14 Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm
Wednesday 06th September 2023
GFA Girls U19 Premier:
Salthill Devon v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 8:00pm
GFA Mens U18 Premier :
Salthill Devon v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 7:30pm