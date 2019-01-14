Current track
Galway FA Fixtures For The Week

Written by on 14 January 2019

Wednesday 16th January 2019

GFA Girls Under 16 Cup Quarter Final

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra at Mervue, 7:30pm

 

Friday 18th January 2019

Western Hygiene Reserve League

MacDara v Tuam Celtic at Carraroe, 7:45pm

GFA Under 18/17 Division 2

Moyne Villa B v Kinvara Utd B at Headford 7:45pm

 

Saturday 19th January 2019

U12 Premier and Championship Cup

Colga v Moyne Villa at Clarinbridge 10:30am

Mervue Utd B v MacDara at Mervue 10:30am

Galway Hibs v Salthill Devon B at Bohermore 10:30am

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Drom 10:30am

Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic at Oranmore 10:30am

Loughrea v Maree/Oranmore B, at Loughrea 10:30am

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm

Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha at Athenry 2:00pm

U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup

Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic v Oughterard at Merlin Woods City Park 10:30am

St Bernards v Knocknacarra B at Abbeyknockmoy 10:30am

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Tuam Celtic B at Furbo 12:30pm

Athenry B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Athenry 12:30pm

Craughwell United v Mervue Utd C at Craughwell 2:00pm

Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh at Westside 3:00pm

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup

East Utd v Kinvara Utd at Castle Park 10:30am

Maree/Oranmore F v Craughwell United B at Oranmore 12:30pm

Craughwell United C v Cregmore/Claregalway FC C at Craughwell 12:30pm

Colga B v Loughrea B at Clarinbridge 12:30pm

Corofin Utd v West Coast Utd at Corofin, 12:30pm

TP Brennan Connacht FA Cup (Last 32)

Maree/Oranmore B v West Coast Utd at Oranmore 2:00pm

Michael Byrne Cup Round One

Colemanstown Utd v Athenry at Colemanstown 1:00pm

Mervue Utd v Loughrea at Mervue 4:00pm

Jack Lillis Cup

East Utd v Loughrea B at Castle Park 2:00pm

Western Hygiene Division 3

St Bernards B v Craughwell United at Abbeyknockmoy 12:00pm

Western Hygiene Reserve League

Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic v Athenry at Merlin Woods City Park 2:00pm

West Utd v Moyne Villa at South Park 2:00pm

GFA Under 18/17 Premier

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry at Oranmore 2:00pm

GFA Under 16 Championship

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon B at Headford 7:30pm

GFA Under 16 Division 1

Moyne Villa B v Cregmore/Claregalway FC B at Headford 7:30pm

GFA Coley Smith U14 Premier

Kiltullagh v Maree/Oranmore at Oranmore 10:00am Note venue

Athenry v Colga , at Athenry 12:30pm

Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic at Drom 12:30pm

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd at Cappagh Park 12:30pm

GFA Under 14 Championship

Oughterard v Kinvara Utd at New Village 12:30pm

Mervue Utd B v Corrib Celtic at Mervue 12:30pm

Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Bearna Na Forbacha at Cregmore 12:30pm

GFA Under 14 Division 1

Cois Fharraige v Craughwell United at Carraroe 12:30pm

Salthill Devon B v Renmore at Drom 12:30pm

Knocknacarra B v Moyne Villa at Cappagh Park 2:00pm

GFA Under 14 Division 2

Craughwell United B v St Bernards at Craughwell 12:30pm

Corrib Celtic B v Corrib Rangers at Annaghdown 12:30pm

Tuam Celtic B v Athenry B at Tuam 12:30pm

Maree/Oranmore B v Cregmore/Claregalway FC B at Oranmore 12:30pm

GFA Under 12 Division 1

Renmore v Corrib Celtic at Renmore 10:30am

Galway Hibs B v Corofin Utd at Bohermore 12:30pm

GFA Under 12 Division 2

Athenry C v Salthill Devon C, at Athenry 12:00pm

Cregmore/Claregalway FC B v Kilshanvey Utd at Cregmore 12:30pm

GFA Under 12 Division 4

Corrib Celtic B v Colemanstown Utd at Annaghdown 10:30am

Athenry E v Craughwell United C at Athenry 10:30am

Moyne Villa C v Bearna Na Forbacha C at Headford 10:30am

Knocknacarra C v Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic B at Millers Lane 2:00pm

 

Sunday 20th January 2019

Michael Byrne Cup Round One

Galway Bohs v Salthill Devon at Millers Lane 11:00am

Renmore v Corrib Rangers at Renmore 11:00am

Mervue Utd B v Tuam Celtic at Mervue 11:00am

Corrib Celtic v St Bernards at Annaghdown 11:00am

Maree/Oranmore v West Utd at Oranmore 2:00pm

Western Hygiene Division 2 

Knocknacarra v Cois Fharraige at Cappagh Park 11:00am

Galway Bohs B v Dynamo Blues at Millers Lane 2:00pm

Claregalway v Kinvara Utd  at Mervue – All Weather 2:00pm

Western Hygiene Reserve League

Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers at Tuam 2:00pm

SFAI Sketchers U16 Cup

Mervue Utd v Phoenix at Mervue 2:00pm

GFA Under 16 Premier

Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore at Kilconly 2:00pm

Athenry v Knocknacarra at Athenry 2:00pm

Galway Hibs v Tuam Celtic at Bohermore 2:00pm

GFA Under 16 Championship

Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Oughterard at Cregmore 2:00pm

GFA Under 16 Division 1

Tuam Celtic B v St Bernards at Tuam 2:00pm

MacDara v Athenry B, at Carraroe 2:00pm

West Coast Utd v Craughwell United at Letterfrack 2:00pm

GFA Under 15 Championship

Kiltullagh v Ramblers at Leitrim 12:30pm Note Venue

GFA Girls Under 18 Cup Semi-Final

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd at Oranmore 2:00pm

Corrib Celtic v Corrib Rangers at Annaghdown 2:00pm

GFA Girls Under 18

Colga v Moyne Villa at Clarinbridge 2:00pm

Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Kinvara 2:00pm

GFA Girls Under 14 Cup Quarter Final

Knocknacarra v Oughterard at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon at Headford, 2:00pm

Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd at Corofin, 2:00pm

Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha at Clarinbridge 2:00pm

GFA Girls Under 14 A

Corrib Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Annaghdown 2:00pm

Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Rangers at Oranmore 2:00pm

GFA Girls Under 14 B

Kinvara Utd v Craughwell United at Kinvara 2:00pm

GFA Girls U12 Championship

Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic at Craughwell 10:30am

Wednesday 23rd January 2019

GFA Under 18/17 Premier

Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd at Drom 7:30pm

