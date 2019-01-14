Galway FA Fixtures For The Week
Written by Sport GBFM on 14 January 2019
Wednesday 16th January 2019
GFA Girls Under 16 Cup Quarter Final
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra at Mervue, 7:30pm
Friday 18th January 2019
Western Hygiene Reserve League
MacDara v Tuam Celtic at Carraroe, 7:45pm
GFA Under 18/17 Division 2
Moyne Villa B v Kinvara Utd B at Headford 7:45pm
Saturday 19th January 2019
U12 Premier and Championship Cup
Colga v Moyne Villa at Clarinbridge 10:30am
Mervue Utd B v MacDara at Mervue 10:30am
Galway Hibs v Salthill Devon B at Bohermore 10:30am
Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Drom 10:30am
Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic at Oranmore 10:30am
Loughrea v Maree/Oranmore B, at Loughrea 10:30am
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm
Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha at Athenry 2:00pm
U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup
Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic v Oughterard at Merlin Woods City Park 10:30am
St Bernards v Knocknacarra B at Abbeyknockmoy 10:30am
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Tuam Celtic B at Furbo 12:30pm
Athenry B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Athenry 12:30pm
Craughwell United v Mervue Utd C at Craughwell 2:00pm
Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh at Westside 3:00pm
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup
East Utd v Kinvara Utd at Castle Park 10:30am
Maree/Oranmore F v Craughwell United B at Oranmore 12:30pm
Craughwell United C v Cregmore/Claregalway FC C at Craughwell 12:30pm
Colga B v Loughrea B at Clarinbridge 12:30pm
Corofin Utd v West Coast Utd at Corofin, 12:30pm
TP Brennan Connacht FA Cup (Last 32)
Maree/Oranmore B v West Coast Utd at Oranmore 2:00pm
Michael Byrne Cup Round One
Colemanstown Utd v Athenry at Colemanstown 1:00pm
Mervue Utd v Loughrea at Mervue 4:00pm
Jack Lillis Cup
East Utd v Loughrea B at Castle Park 2:00pm
Western Hygiene Division 3
St Bernards B v Craughwell United at Abbeyknockmoy 12:00pm
Western Hygiene Reserve League
Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic v Athenry at Merlin Woods City Park 2:00pm
West Utd v Moyne Villa at South Park 2:00pm
GFA Under 18/17 Premier
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry at Oranmore 2:00pm
GFA Under 16 Championship
Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon B at Headford 7:30pm
GFA Under 16 Division 1
Moyne Villa B v Cregmore/Claregalway FC B at Headford 7:30pm
GFA Coley Smith U14 Premier
Kiltullagh v Maree/Oranmore at Oranmore 10:00am Note venue
Athenry v Colga , at Athenry 12:30pm
Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic at Drom 12:30pm
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd at Cappagh Park 12:30pm
GFA Under 14 Championship
Oughterard v Kinvara Utd at New Village 12:30pm
Mervue Utd B v Corrib Celtic at Mervue 12:30pm
Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Bearna Na Forbacha at Cregmore 12:30pm
GFA Under 14 Division 1
Cois Fharraige v Craughwell United at Carraroe 12:30pm
Salthill Devon B v Renmore at Drom 12:30pm
Knocknacarra B v Moyne Villa at Cappagh Park 2:00pm
GFA Under 14 Division 2
Craughwell United B v St Bernards at Craughwell 12:30pm
Corrib Celtic B v Corrib Rangers at Annaghdown 12:30pm
Tuam Celtic B v Athenry B at Tuam 12:30pm
Maree/Oranmore B v Cregmore/Claregalway FC B at Oranmore 12:30pm
GFA Under 12 Division 1
Renmore v Corrib Celtic at Renmore 10:30am
Galway Hibs B v Corofin Utd at Bohermore 12:30pm
GFA Under 12 Division 2
Athenry C v Salthill Devon C, at Athenry 12:00pm
Cregmore/Claregalway FC B v Kilshanvey Utd at Cregmore 12:30pm
GFA Under 12 Division 4
Corrib Celtic B v Colemanstown Utd at Annaghdown 10:30am
Athenry E v Craughwell United C at Athenry 10:30am
Moyne Villa C v Bearna Na Forbacha C at Headford 10:30am
Knocknacarra C v Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic B at Millers Lane 2:00pm
Sunday 20th January 2019
Michael Byrne Cup Round One
Galway Bohs v Salthill Devon at Millers Lane 11:00am
Renmore v Corrib Rangers at Renmore 11:00am
Mervue Utd B v Tuam Celtic at Mervue 11:00am
Corrib Celtic v St Bernards at Annaghdown 11:00am
Maree/Oranmore v West Utd at Oranmore 2:00pm
Western Hygiene Division 2
Knocknacarra v Cois Fharraige at Cappagh Park 11:00am
Galway Bohs B v Dynamo Blues at Millers Lane 2:00pm
Claregalway v Kinvara Utd at Mervue – All Weather 2:00pm
Western Hygiene Reserve League
Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers at Tuam 2:00pm
SFAI Sketchers U16 Cup
Mervue Utd v Phoenix at Mervue 2:00pm
GFA Under 16 Premier
Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore at Kilconly 2:00pm
Athenry v Knocknacarra at Athenry 2:00pm
Galway Hibs v Tuam Celtic at Bohermore 2:00pm
GFA Under 16 Championship
Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Oughterard at Cregmore 2:00pm
GFA Under 16 Division 1
Tuam Celtic B v St Bernards at Tuam 2:00pm
MacDara v Athenry B, at Carraroe 2:00pm
West Coast Utd v Craughwell United at Letterfrack 2:00pm
GFA Under 15 Championship
Kiltullagh v Ramblers at Leitrim 12:30pm Note Venue
GFA Girls Under 18 Cup Semi-Final
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd at Oranmore 2:00pm
Corrib Celtic v Corrib Rangers at Annaghdown 2:00pm
GFA Girls Under 18
Colga v Moyne Villa at Clarinbridge 2:00pm
Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Kinvara 2:00pm
GFA Girls Under 14 Cup Quarter Final
Knocknacarra v Oughterard at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm
Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon at Headford, 2:00pm
Corofin Utd v Mervue Utd at Corofin, 2:00pm
Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha at Clarinbridge 2:00pm
GFA Girls Under 14 A
Corrib Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Annaghdown 2:00pm
Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Rangers at Oranmore 2:00pm
GFA Girls Under 14 B
Kinvara Utd v Craughwell United at Kinvara 2:00pm
GFA Girls U12 Championship
Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic at Craughwell 10:30am
Wednesday 23rd January 2019
GFA Under 18/17 Premier
Salthill Devon v Mervue Utd at Drom 7:30pm