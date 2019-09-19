Galway FA And Connacht FA Fixtures

By
Sport GBFM
-

Saturday September 21st (All games 2pm)

TP Brennan Connaught Junior Cup

Renmore vs Real Tubber at Renmore

Western Hygiene Premier Division

Athenry vs West United at Athenry

Western Hygiene Division 3

Kilshanvey United vs Cregmore/Claregalway at Kilconly

Sunday September 22nd

FAI New Balance Junior Cup

Galway Hibs vs Maree/Oranmore at Bohermore (11am)

TP Brennan Connaught Junior Cup (All games 2pm except stated)

Craughwell United vs Cois Fharriage at Craughwell (11am)

Knocknacarra vs NUIG Galway at Cappagh Park (11am)

Colemanstown United vs West Coast Utd at Colemanstown (11am)

St. Patricks vs Glen Celtic at Caherlistrane

Achill Rovers vs Kinvara Utd at Achill Rovers

Gort Utd vs Dysart FC at Gort

Colga vs Kilmore at Clarinbridge

Athenry B vs Ballaghdereen at Athenry

Claregalway vs Corrib Rangers B at Westside

Claremorris vs Tuam Celtic at Claremorris

Cam Celtic vs Oughterard at Cam Celtic

Dynamo Blues vs Bangor Hibs at Tuam

Mervue Utd B vs Dunmore Town at Mervue

West Utd B vs Kiltimagh-Knock Utd at South Park

Manor Utd vs Moyne Villa at Manor Utd

East United vs Rahara at Castle Park

Maree/Oranmore B vs Fahy Rovers at Oranmore

Iorras Aontaithe vs Bearna Na Forbacha (TBC)

