Galway FA And Connacht FA Fixtures

Saturday September 21st (All games 2pm)
TP Brennan Connaught Junior Cup
Renmore vs Real Tubber at Renmore
Western Hygiene Premier Division
Athenry vs West United at Athenry
Western Hygiene Division 3
Kilshanvey United vs Cregmore/Claregalway at Kilconly
Sunday September 22nd
FAI New Balance Junior Cup
Galway Hibs vs Maree/Oranmore at Bohermore (11am)
TP Brennan Connaught Junior Cup (All games 2pm except stated)
Craughwell United vs Cois Fharriage at Craughwell (11am)
Knocknacarra vs NUIG Galway at Cappagh Park (11am)
Colemanstown United vs West Coast Utd at Colemanstown (11am)
St. Patricks vs Glen Celtic at Caherlistrane
Achill Rovers vs Kinvara Utd at Achill Rovers
Gort Utd vs Dysart FC at Gort
Colga vs Kilmore at Clarinbridge
Athenry B vs Ballaghdereen at Athenry
Claregalway vs Corrib Rangers B at Westside
Claremorris vs Tuam Celtic at Claremorris
Cam Celtic vs Oughterard at Cam Celtic
Dynamo Blues vs Bangor Hibs at Tuam
Mervue Utd B vs Dunmore Town at Mervue
West Utd B vs Kiltimagh-Knock Utd at South Park
Manor Utd vs Moyne Villa at Manor Utd
East United vs Rahara at Castle Park
Maree/Oranmore B vs Fahy Rovers at Oranmore
Iorras Aontaithe vs Bearna Na Forbacha (TBC)