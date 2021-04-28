Galway Executive Skillnet Presents the third in their”Game Changers” webinars tomorrow

print

Galway Executive Skillnet will be hosting the third in their series of webinars called Game Changers tomorrow afternoon from 4pm.

This series features prominent sportspeople who speak about their sporting careers and they also explain also how businesses can learn from sport and use those experiences in their own day to day endeavours.

Tomorrow’s Webinar features Galway United coach Lisa Fallon and manager of Galway Executive Skillnet Carl Blake has been telling John Mulligan about the Game Changer series and how there has been a mutual benefit in both sport and business.