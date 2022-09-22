Galway entries for Community Games National Finals

Galway Community Games swimmers, cyclists and teams will be looking to win medals this weekend at the National Finals held at the University of Limerick this Saturday.

The Full List of Galway Athletes for the weekend is below..

Swimming

Jack Connaughton (Ballinasloe) – 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Boys

Caitlin Gorham (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Girls

Iarla Kelly-Clancy (Athenry) – 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys

Abigail Monaghan (Ballinasloe) – 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Girls

Alex Carroll (Kinvara) – 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys

Eva Moylan (Kinvara) – 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls

Eoin Mooney (Corofin-Belclare-Sylane) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Boys

Emily Cheevers (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Girls

Darragh Kelly (Killannin) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U14 & O12 Boys

Ciara Mooney (Corofin-Belclare-Sylane) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U14 & O12 Girls

Katie Kelly (Killannin) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U16 & O14 Girls

Eoin Keaveney (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Boys

Katie Railton (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Girls

Milo Higgins (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Boys

Laura Costello (Ballinasloe) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Girls

Ruaidhri Owens (Kinvara) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Boys

Aoibhin Waters (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Girls

Luke Dowling (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Boys

Kayla McKeon (Ballinasloe) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Girls

Orry Higgins (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Boys

Sophia Dermody (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Girls

Nathan Barber (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Boys

Leah Cunningham (Moylough/Mountbellew) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Girls

Evan McKeon (Ballinasloe) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Boys

Ava Dunne (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Girls

Philip Costello (Ballinasloe) – U16 Breaststroke Boys U16 & O14 Boys

Michelle Railton (Tuam) – U16 Breaststroke Girls U16 & O14 Girls

Swim Squad (4x50m Medley) U16 & O13 Girls – All Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna

Ella Dowling

Ava Dunne

Shannon Kilgarriff

Aisling Morris

Cycling

Conor Flaherty (Beagh) – Cycling on Grass U12 & O10 Boys

Leah Gavin (Moylough/Mountbellew) – Cycling on Grass U12 & O10 Girls

Danny Croxford (Moylough/Mountbellew) – Cycling on Grass U14 & O12 Boys

Hannah O’Connor (Bullaun/New Inn) – Cycling on Grass U14 & O12 Girls

Team Events

U/14 Camogie

1st Semi

Bohrarlahan/Dualla (Tipperary) v Portumna

2nd, Semi

Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Kinvara

(The reason there are 2 Teams from Galway is that there is no team from Ulster and the 4th Team comes from Connaught this year)

U/11 Hurling

Mullanahone (Tipperary) v Inniskeen (Monaghan)

Shinrone (Offaly) v Portumna

U/13 Girls Rounders

Sixmilebridge (Clare) v Erne Valley (Cavan)

Glynn Barntown (Wexford) v Athenry

U/15 Girls Rounders

Ballybrown/Clarina (Limerick) v Erne Valley (Cavan)

Clonbroney (Longford) v Athenry