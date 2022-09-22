Galway entries for Community Games National Finals

Galway Community Games swimmers, cyclists and teams will be looking to win medals this weekend at the National Finals held at the University of Limerick this Saturday.
The Full List of Galway Athletes for the weekend is below..
Swimming
Jack Connaughton (Ballinasloe) – 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Boys
Caitlin Gorham (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Girls
Iarla Kelly-Clancy (Athenry) – 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys
Abigail Monaghan (Ballinasloe) – 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Girls
Alex Carroll (Kinvara) – 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys
Eva Moylan (Kinvara) – 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls
Eoin Mooney (Corofin-Belclare-Sylane) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Boys
Emily Cheevers (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Girls
Darragh Kelly (Killannin) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U14 & O12 Boys
Ciara Mooney (Corofin-Belclare-Sylane) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U14 & O12 Girls
Katie Kelly (Killannin) – 2 Lengths Backstroke U16 & O14 Girls
Eoin Keaveney (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Boys
Katie Railton (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Girls
Milo Higgins (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Boys
Laura Costello (Ballinasloe) – 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Girls
Ruaidhri Owens (Kinvara) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Boys
Aoibhin Waters (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Girls
Luke Dowling (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Boys
Kayla McKeon (Ballinasloe) – 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Girls
Orry Higgins (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Boys
Sophia Dermody (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Girls
Nathan Barber (Tuam) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Boys
Leah Cunningham (Moylough/Mountbellew) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Girls
Evan McKeon (Ballinasloe) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Boys
Ava Dunne (Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna) – 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Girls
Philip Costello (Ballinasloe) – U16 Breaststroke Boys U16 & O14 Boys
Michelle Railton (Tuam) – U16 Breaststroke Girls U16 & O14 Girls
Swim Squad (4x50m Medley) U16 & O13 Girls – All Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna
Ella Dowling
Ava Dunne
Shannon Kilgarriff
Aisling Morris
Cycling
Conor Flaherty (Beagh) – Cycling on Grass U12 & O10 Boys
Leah Gavin (Moylough/Mountbellew) – Cycling on Grass U12 & O10 Girls
Danny Croxford (Moylough/Mountbellew) – Cycling on Grass U14 & O12 Boys
Hannah O’Connor (Bullaun/New Inn) – Cycling on Grass U14 & O12 Girls
Team Events
U/14 Camogie
1st Semi
Bohrarlahan/Dualla (Tipperary) v Portumna
2nd, Semi
Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Kinvara
(The reason there are 2 Teams from Galway is that there is no team from Ulster and the 4th Team comes from Connaught this year)
U/11 Hurling
Mullanahone (Tipperary) v Inniskeen (Monaghan)
Shinrone (Offaly) v Portumna
U/13 Girls Rounders
Sixmilebridge (Clare) v Erne Valley (Cavan)
Glynn Barntown (Wexford) v Athenry
U/15 Girls Rounders
Ballybrown/Clarina (Limerick) v Erne Valley (Cavan)
Clonbroney (Longford) v Athenry