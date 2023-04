Galway Edged Out In Allianz National Football League Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s hopes of winning a first National Football League Division One title since 1981 were dashed at Croke Park on Sunday Afternoon following a 0-14 to 0-11 loss to Mayo.

Here is the commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins and Diarmuid Blake.

Presented by John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time Match Report

Following the game, Galway manager Padraic Joyce gave his reaction to Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan and the assembled media also spoke to Mayo Manager Kevin McStay

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-7 (5fs, 2ms), Colm Reape 0-3 (2fs, 1 45) Jack Coyne, Paddy Durcan, James Carr, and Jordan Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-5 (2fs, 145), Rob Finnerty 0-2 (1m), Seán Kelly, John Maher, Peter Cooke, and Tomo Culhane 0-1 each.

Mayo: Colm Reape; David McBrien, Jack Coyne, Sam Callinan; Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Paddy Durcan; Mattie Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor; Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn; Aidan O’Shea, James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Eoghan McLaughlin for McBrien (HT), Tommy Conroy for Carr (52), Darren McHale for McDonagh (66), Bob Tuohy for Ruane (70), Pádraig O’Hora for Coyne (70+2).

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Seán Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cian Hernon; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke; Cathal Sweeney, Rob Finnerty, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Damien Comer for Heaney (33), Jack Glynn for Hernon (HT), Tomo Culhane for Finnerty (62), Daniel O’Flaherty for Sweeney (65), Dessie Conneely for Conroy (70+2).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).