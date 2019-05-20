Galway East School’s – Presentation College Athenry & Calasanctius College Oranmore take top honours in the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Triathlon Championships 2019 at the weekend.

Presentation College Athenry were triumphant following their wins at the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Triathlon Championships 2019 at the weekend with the college team taking first place nationally.

In the under 19 category Emma Boyle took second place in the female category and Fabian Mangan took 3rd prize in the male section. In the under 17 age group second place was won by Ralf Bodamer and he was followed by Luke Burke in fifth place, Geordan Mangan, Ross McGuinness, Anthony Boyle featured as well as Heather Connolly and Cait Daley in the girl’s category. The combined efforts won the school team First Prize nationally – a great honour. The students are all members of Predator Triathlon Junior Club.

Calasanctius College were a close second with the college team successfully winning second prize overall nationally.

Students of Calasanctius College Mathys Bocquet took 1st place and Robert Donnelly won 3rd place in the under 14 male’s category and Eoin McDermott featured fourth in the national competition for under 17’s. Clodagh Mahon featured in fifth place in the national championships of the under 15’s female triathlon. The students are all members of Predator Triathlon Junior Club. The triathlon’s involved all participants being timed and completing the swim, cycle and run to the final ribbon. Participants from all around the country travelled to Kilcornan, Clarinbridge to take part in the Triathlon Ireland championships hosted by local Predator Triathlon Club.

Pictured receiving the National Title and First Prize at the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Triathlon Championships 2019 from Ian McGrath, Chairman, Predator Triathlon Club, hosts of the championships – Students of Presentation College Athenry who made up the school team: Ross McGuiness, Fabian Mangan, Heather Connolly, Ralf Bodamer, Luke Burke, Geordan Mangan, Emma Boyle, Cait Daley (missing from photo) all members of Predator Triathlon Club.

Calasanctius College Triathlon team who represented the school successfully winning second prize overall nationally at the 2019 Triathlon Ireland Post-Primary Championships. Pictured at the awards were Mathys Bocquet , Eoin McDermott, Robert Donnelly and Clodagh Mahon with Ian McGrath, Chairman, Predator Triathlon Club.