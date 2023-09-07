Galway Bay FM

7 September 2023

Galway Duo Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh Qualify for 2024 Olympics

Furbo’s Aifric Keogh and Moycullen’s Fiona Murtagh have qualified for the Paris Olympics after finishing second in the Women’s Pairs World Championship semi-final in Belgrade on Thursday (7th September).

Both were Olympics medalists two years ago as part of the Women’s Fours but their form as a pair has seen them become a duo.

Romania won the morning race followed by Ireland.  Both will compete in Saturday’s final alongside Chile, Australia, Netherlands and the United States.

Kat­ie O’Brien and Steven McGowan qualified for the Paralympic Games by winning their heat of the PR2 mixed double on Tuesday. They will compete for a medal on Saturday.

