1 June 2024

Galway draw with Wexford in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway and Wexford played out a dramatic and exciting draw in Enniscorthy in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

A free from Anais Curran left the final score at Wexford 2-15 Galway 2-15.

Galway led by 1-8 to 1-6 at Half Time.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Kate Kelly.

The broadcast also features reports on Galway v Wexford in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship and Galway and Kildare in the Minor Football Tier Two Quarter Final.

Presented by John Mulligan

Tommy Devane got the post-match reaction of Galway Manager Cathal Murray

The Galway Intermediate team beat Wexford in their opening game of the Championship by 0-21 to 1-6 in Carnmore.

 

 

