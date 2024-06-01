1 June 2024
Galway draw with Wexford in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – Commentary and Reaction
Galway and Wexford played out a dramatic and exciting draw in Enniscorthy in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.
A free from Anais Curran left the final score at Wexford 2-15 Galway 2-15.
Galway led by 1-8 to 1-6 at Half Time.
Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Kate Kelly.
The broadcast also features reports on Galway v Wexford in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship and Galway and Kildare in the Minor Football Tier Two Quarter Final.
Presented by John Mulligan
Tommy Devane got the post-match reaction of Galway Manager Cathal Murray
The Galway Intermediate team beat Wexford in their opening game of the Championship by 0-21 to 1-6 in Carnmore.