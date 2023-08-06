Galway Dogs remain in the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby following last night’s Second Round

The two remaining Galway-owned Greyhounds in the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby are through to the third round following last night’s second-round heats at Shelbourne Park. Hanover Phantom, owned by Leeane Fleming from Headford and trained by Declan McDonagh, finished third in his heat in a time of 29.62 while Raha Mofo, owned by Marissa Molloy in Oughterard and trained by Murt Leahy was also third in her heat in a time of 30.01.

The draw for round three took place last night after the conclusion of racing and will see Raha Mofo will run in Heat Five on Saturday Night with Hanover Phantom running in the final heat of the night.