Galway District vs Dublin and District Schoolboys (FAI Youth Inter League Final Preview)

Galway District League are aiming to finally secure the FAI Youth Inter-League Final when they take on Dublin & District Schoolboys League tomorrow (Saturday, 24th February 2024)

Ollie Neary’s charges went down to Cork Youth Leagues in last year’s decider.

Kick-off at Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.

Dublin and District Schoolboys League will take on a high-scoring Galway District League in Saturday’s FAI Youth Inter-League Final at the Athlone Town Stadium.



It is the third consecutive year Galway District League have reached the final but they’ll be looking to go one better this year after two previous defeats against Cork Youth Leagues.



It is the first time since the 2014/15 season that the DDSL have been in the final of the competition, beating the North Dublin Schoolboys League in the final to win the competition.



Match Details



Competition: FAI Youth Inter League Cup Final 2023/24

Fixture: Dublin & District Schoolboys League v Galway District League

Date: Saturday, February 24

KO: 2pm

Venue: Athlone Town Stadium

Dublin and District Schoolboys League – Path to the Final

Group Fixtures

Dublin & District Schoolboys League 6-0 Wexford Football League

Wexford Football League 0-2 Dublin & District Schoolboys League

Semi-Final

Dublin & District Schoolboys League 3-0 Waterford District & Junior League



Galway District League – Path to the Final

Group Fixtures

Galway District League 7-3 Mayo Football League

Mayo Football League 3-3 Galway District League

Semi-Final

Inishowen Football League 3-4 Galway District League



Dublin and District Schoolboys League Squad List



Goalkeepers: Konstantin Scollard (Cabinteely FC), Liam Houlihan (Newbridge Town FC), Calvin Fennelly (St Kevins FC), Ryan Donnelly (Crumlin United).

Defenders: Cameron Hamilton (Crumlin United), Kyle Murphy (Crumlin United), Seamus Brown (Newbridge Town FC), Liam O’Callaghan (Newbridge Town FC), Adetunji Olusanya (St. Kevins FC), Logan O’Connell (St. Kevins FC), Alejandro Corcoran (Templeogue United).

Midflelders: Xhorxhi Gjini (Cabinteely FC), Geordy Lavin (Cabinteely FC), Ryan Kelly (Crumlin United), Ben Coughlan (Crumlin United), Callum Donnelly (Home Farm FC), Jack O’Donnell (Mount Merrion Youths FC), Federico Ruiz (Mount Merrion Youths FC), Nathan McAuley (Newbridge Town FC), Evan McGee (St. Kevins FC), Sean Fleming (St. Kevins FC), Sam Conway (Stella Maris), Finn Doogan (Templeogue United).

Forwards: Finn Smith (Cabinteely FC), Ben Keogh (Cabinteely FC), Leo Crabb (Crumlin United), Calum Bridgeman (Crumlin United), Lorcan Sinnott (Mount Merrion Youths FC), Jamie Cummins (St. Kevins FC).



Coaching Staff: Alan Murphy – Manager, Paul Donnelly – Coach, Vinny Perth – Coach, Stephen Weafer – Physio



Galway District League Squad List



Goalkeepers: James Murphy (Colga FC), Jack Nolan (Salthill Devon).

Defenders: Alan Zimmerman (Colga FC), Sinan Treacy (Colga FC), Jack Dunleavy (Colga FC), Conor Daly (Maree Oranmore), Dara McGrath (Mervue United), Daniel Quinn (Mervue United).

Midfielders: Hugh McDonald (Athenry FC), Eddie Silke (Colga FC), Ryan McPhilips (Colga FC), Luke Wyer (Galway Hibernians), Scott Dillon (Knocknacara), Colm Whelan (Maree Oranmore).

Forwards: Harry Mitchell (Colemanstown), Liam Murphy (Knocknacara), Adam Lavelle (Maree Oranmore), Daragh Cleary (Maree Oranmore), Evan Moran (Mervue United), Ben McDonnell (Salthill Devon)



Coaching Staff: Ollie Neary – Manager, Damien Brennan – Head Coach, Tommy Lally – Goalkeeper Coach



Manager Interviews



Dublin and District Schoolboys League manager Alan Murphy said: “It’s a great occasion to be involved with seeing as it is the first time in a few years that the DDSL has participated in such a competition. Barry Ferguson, the Director of Football, has put a good coaching ticket together and we feel we’ve put together a strong representative side.



“We’ve been able to select some top talent from across the league and to be selected in the representative side is something you always hold onto in your career. I was selected myself with the DDSL against Blackburn Rovers, had to mark Damien Duff, and that is something that has stuck with me, and I’m sure this experience will stick with these players.



“We’ve been able to put together a few sessions as a group at Abbotstown, perfecting our set plays and shape, which came off against Waterford, but really, it is down to the clubs who work with the players up to six times a week. We’ve identified players we feel can put a strong side forward and we’ve been really impressed.



“We’ve got our report on Galway, looking at the goals they’ve scored, they’re great going forward and they like to play football with players to tend to go onto bigger and better things. You want a good game in the final with two representative teams and that’s it really, we’ll looking forward to what should be a great spectacle.”



Galway District League manager Ollie Neary said: “We’re really looking forward to the match, it is our third final in a row but we’ve been on the wrong side of the result the last two times against Cork, so we’ll be really pushing for the win tomorrow.



“It will be great to go against the DDSL, Barry Ferguson and Vinny Perth. Vinny is someone I played against in my career at Longford and a good guy, a decorated manager so looking forward to meeting up and going up against him tomorrow.



“It has been a great run to the final, even though we had a bad start against Mayo, we scored seven goals and the first leg allowed us to have a look at the bench and utilise the squad which is really important. You want to give players that exposure, especially ahead of the final tomorrow, but we want to develop players for the good of Galway football.



“The win over Inishowen was a real test of character, needing extra-time and I was delighted we got the job done before penalties. Players came off the bench to make an impact as well so that is what we’re looking for.



“DDSL will be tough opposition, they’ve got a great array of clubs to pick from and they’ve not conceded a goal yet but we’ve scored 14 goals and we’ll be looking to add to that tomorrow.”