Galway Bay FM

12 December 2023

~2 minutes read

Galway Development Team looking to retain Connacht Hurling League title

Share story:
Galway Development Team looking to retain Connacht Hurling League title

Having won the title last January, the Galway Development Hurlers are looking to retain their Connacht Hurling League title early in the new year when they once again head to the Connacht GAA Air Dome for a competition that includes six other teams. Apart from the five Connacht counties, Longford and New York will also participate in the 2024 event, with the first two games scheduled for New Year’s Day. Galway go straight into the semi-finals on Thursday, January 4th at 7 pm when they play either New York or Leitrim, with the final scheduled for Saturday, January 6th at 7 pm. Galway are managed this year by Declan Molloy, the former Abbeyknockmoy hurling goalkeeper who famously captained Leitrim to victory in the 2019 Lory Meagher Cup final against Warwickshire in Croke Park. The Galway Development squad will be made up of 26 players from Junior 1 clubs who are not on another county panel and have not played at any grade above minor at inter-county level.

The League itself will see matches played over 35-minute halves, with all 10 subs allowed to be used, but only a maximum of 6 in the second half. A ‘Golden Score’ will be used to decide the result instead of penalties. All matches are in the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

2024 Connacht Hurling League fixtures:

Preliminary Round: Monday, January 1st – 5 pm Roscommon v Sligo, 7 pm Mayo v Longford

Preliminary Round: Tuesday, January 2nd – 5 pm New York v Leitrim

Semi-Finals: Wednesday, January 3rd – 7 pm – Roscommon or Sligo V Mayo or Longford

Semi-Finals – Thursday, January 4th – 7 pm – Galway v New York or Leitrim

Final – Saturday, January 6th – 5 pm Shield Final, 7 pm Cup Final

 

Share story:

Galway's Cillian Tollett named in Ireland U16 squad

Ireland Men’s Under-16s will take on England in Staffordshire, England on Friday in their final friendly of 2023. Paul Osam has named an 18-player squad...

Final weekend of league action this year for Galway Volleyball teams

The last matches of the year for Galway Volleyball Club were played at the weekend, with mixed results closing out the first round of the League. On Satur...

Connacht to be without Mack Hansen for Saracens trip

Connacht will be without the injured Mack Hansen for Saturday afternoon’s trip to Saracens in the European Champions Cup. The Irish international winger...

GAA ticket prices for 2024 Allianz Leagues

The GAA can confirm its full schedule of central-level ticket prices for the 2024 Allianz Leagues competitions. Divisions 1 and 2 of the Allianz Football ...