Galway Development Hurling team into Connacht League Final

The Galway Development team beat New York last night by 0-30 to 0-17 in the semi-finals of the Connacht Hurling League and will play Roscommon in the final on Saturday. In a tight first half, two frees by Sean McDonagh just before half-time gave Galway an interval lead of 0-11 to 0-9. The Galway lads opened up a 0-20 to 0-12 lead just ten minutes into the second half and from there to the finish, there was only going to be one winner.

The New York team, playing their first competition since 2006, included several Galway players, Daniel Mottrom (formerly Kilnadeema Leitrim), James Cronin-Rodger (Kinvara), Enda Fahy (Kilbeacanty), Trevor Fallon (Beagh), David Mangan (Kilconieron), Ultan O’Connor (Ballinderreen), Darragh Hynes (Athenry) and Darren O’Donoghue (Gort).

Saturday’s final against Roscommon throws in at 7pm in the Connacht Air Dome.