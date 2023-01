Galway Development Hurling Squad face New York this evening in Connacht League Semi-Final

The New Year begins for Galway this evening at the Connacht GAA Air dome when their hurling Development team take on New York in the Connacht Hurling league Semi-Final (Throw in – 8pm).

The panel, managed by Eamon O’Shea, is made up solely of Junior players with seven clubs represented.

Eamon O’Shea spoke to John Mulligan ahead of this evening’s game:

Galway Junior Hurling Development Panel Club Owen Remmington Tuam Reece Ryan Tuam Ryan Cooke Tuam David McDonagh Tuam Ryan Folan Barna-Na Forbacha Donal Folan Barna-Na Forbacha Cathal Folan Barna-Na Forbacha Niall Cox Barna-Na Forbacha Tom Halliday Barna-Na Forbacha Seanie Joyce Salthill Knocknacarra Shane Kelly Salthill Knocknacarra Sean Burke Salthill Knocknacarra Keith Gleeson Salthill Knocknacarra Ronan McGuinness Salthill Knocknacarra Jason Fahy Hansberry Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough Ben Murphy Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough Bryan Horgan Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough Dara Newell Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough Shay Fallon Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough Sean McDonagh Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough Jack Mitchell Ballinasloe Evan Hayes Ballinasloe Cathal O’Hanlon Ballinasloe Michelin Fogarty Ballinasloe Dinny Ó hÉalaithe Micheal Breathnach Macdara Ó Béarra Micheal Breathnach Breandán Ó Conghaile Micheal Breathnach Donnacha Ó Murchú Micheal Breathnach Rónán Ó Beoláin Micheal Breathnach Kevin O’ Conghaile Micheal Breathnach Stephen Lohan Ballygar Ryan Duffy Ballygar Tom Collins Ballygar Gerard McGuiness Ballygar Enda Naughton Ballygar Eamonn Trayers Ballygar

Selectors: John Hanley, Ballygar; Damian McHugh Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough; Ruaidhri O’ Bearra, Micheal Breathnach; James Kelly, Salthill Knocknacarra; Brendan Hayes, Ballinasloe; DD Flaherty, Barna-Na Forbacha