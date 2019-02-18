Galway Darts Squads Named For INDO Inter Counties.

The Galway squads for the I.N.D.O. Inter-Counties this weekend have been named. The Championships will be held in Treacys West County Hotel in Ennis from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.

Galway County Darts Teams

Mens Team

Terry O’Connor (captain)

Darren Lally

Mark Devon

David Castle

Shane Walsh

David Costello

Dylan Dowling

Paschal Lally

Peter Huban

Joe Moran

Tom Murphy

Pat Walsh

Dimitry Zhukov

Michael Higgins

Tom Mcdonagh

Liam Gallagher

Tom Flaherty

Enda Divilly

Manager: Pat Lally

Ladies Team

Ces Lally

Maria Vaughan

Mary Corbally

Donna DeMansfield

Maureen Devaney

Ann Connaughton

Caroline Breen

Joan Carroll

Manager: Ces Lally