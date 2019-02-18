Galway Darts Squads Named For INDO Inter Counties.

The Galway squads for the I.N.D.O. Inter-Counties this weekend have been named. The Championships will be held in Treacys West County Hotel in Ennis from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.
Galway County Darts Teams
Mens Team
Terry O’Connor (captain)
Darren Lally
Mark Devon
David Castle
Shane Walsh
David Costello
Dylan Dowling
Paschal Lally
Peter Huban
Joe Moran
Tom Murphy
Pat Walsh
Dimitry Zhukov
Michael Higgins
Tom Mcdonagh
Liam Gallagher
Tom Flaherty
Enda Divilly
Manager: Pat Lally
Ladies Team
Ces Lally
Maria Vaughan
Mary Corbally
Donna DeMansfield
Maureen Devaney
Ann Connaughton
Caroline Breen
Joan Carroll
Manager: Ces Lally