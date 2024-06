Galway Darts Fans and PDC Star Dave Chisnall getting together on Saturday for Galway Hospice

Darts fans in Galway are in for a treat on Saturday next when PDC Star Dave Chisnell visits the city for a special exhibition.

The event, in Kennedys Eyre Square, is a family friendly event starting at 3pm.

There is also a charitable side to the exhibition with the proceeds going to Galway Hospice.

Liam Maloney joined John in studio during Saturday Sport to talk about it.