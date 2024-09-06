Galway Darts Championships and Open Preview with Kevin Devaney

Share story:

It’s a big weekend for Galway Darts with two major events taking place at Tuam’s Ard Rí House Hotel.

The Galway Darts Championship is on Saturday (7th September), a team event for Galway players. Teams of five compete in group matches before advancing to the knockout series or shield.

Then on Sunday (8th September) is the Winmau Galway Singles Open with competition for locals and those wanting to take on the county’s finest.

Featured names in action include Liam Gallagher (not that one :)), Dmitriy Zhukov, Dylan Dowling, Caroline Breen and Ryan Dowling. Links to enter are below.

Also competing is the new Galway senior men’s manager Kevin Devaney who has managed multiple Ireland teams including the 2023 WDF World Cup champions. He joined up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to tell us more about the weekend and about the thriving Galway Darts Scene in general.

Further information on how to enter, or watch, both competitions can be found on the Galway Darts-Association Facebook page.

Links to enter Sunday’s action are below:

Men’s Singles

https://www.dartsatlas.com/tournaments/q7gciwGdGKXF?fbclid=IwY2xjawFGq69leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHaIQGNvyByWUYLLHS7FzyF36lyDGpDOljSrbgLo4CIFvWzEIM1tbV_DEqA_aem_b_T–NknsjKohFrMINUs3g

Ladies Singles

https://www.dartsatlas.com/tournaments/bMr8uyuMn7pH?fbclid=IwY2xjawFGq7VleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHX7-7mlSQGnIQ14YYxgHwwHrdP-HQ-MhUXZNx8hdd5OjuTuMASHtuVscYQ_aem_fNoIlv5pWCzwz2cPjB3EPg

Youths Singles

https://www.dartsatlas.com/tournaments/gn8hmJtCJSUn?fbclid=IwY2xjawFGq7hleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHX7-7mlSQGnIQ14YYxgHwwHrdP-HQ-MhUXZNx8hdd5OjuTuMASHtuVscYQ_aem_fNoIlv5pWCzwz2cPjB3EPg

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.