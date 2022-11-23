Galway Cyclists and Clubs excel at Connacht Cycling Awards

It was a good night for Galway Clubs and Cyclists at the Cycling Connacht Awards held at the Westport Country Lodge on Saturday evening last with Seven Springs Club in Loughrea, Challenge Cycling Club from Clarinbridge and Galway Bay Cycling Club taking home prestigious awards and special achievement awards.
Tom Regan of Seven Springs was named the Male Rider of the year with Greg Monaghan named Adult Coach/Manager of the year. Mary Corless of Challenge Cycling Club in Clarinbridge was named Female Rider of the year, Galway Bay Cycling Club was named the Adult Club of the year, Eimear Flannery of Western Lakes was named Youth Coach/Manager of the year, The Galway Gravel Grind hosted by Galway Bay CC was named the Off Road event of the year.
Special Achievement awards were presented to Athenry’s Ronan Grimes, Ballymoe’s Richael Timothy and Tuam’s Mike Gilligan and the Mannion Brothers Paddy and Jimmy of Corrib Wheelers and Tuam Cycling Club received Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The Full List of Award Winners are:
Male rider of the year (All disciplines)
Tom Regan –Seven springs CC
Female rider of the year (All disciplines)
Mary Corless Challenge CC
Adult Club of the year
Galway Bay CC
Club of the year – Youth
Yeats CC Sligo
Adult Coach/Manager of the year
Greg Monaghan Seven Springs CC
Youth Coach/Manager of the year.
Eimear Flannery Western Lakes CC
Event of the year Road race
Ras Maigheo 2 day hosted by Westport Covey Wheelers
Leisure event of the year
Lough Key Classic hosted by Curlieu wheelers
Off-road event of the year
Galway Gravel Grind hosted by Galway Bay CC
Volunteer of the year
Cally Savage Northwest MTB
Special achievement awards
Daire Feeley for The Ras, Roscommon
Ronan Grimes Paralympian
Richael Timothy Paralympian
Mike Gilligan Transplant games Tuam CC
Lifetime achievement awards.
John Ferguson Cunga CC
The Mannion brothers Paddy and Jimmy of Corrib wheelers and Tuam CC
Cycling Connacht Leisure series
Male: Shaun Rule Easkey
Female: Ann Marie O Regan Inishfree Wheelers
Club: Inishfree Wheelers