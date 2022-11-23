Galway Cyclists and Clubs excel at Connacht Cycling Awards

It was a good night for Galway Clubs and Cyclists at the Cycling Connacht Awards held at the Westport Country Lodge on Saturday evening last with Seven Springs Club in Loughrea, Challenge Cycling Club from Clarinbridge and Galway Bay Cycling Club taking home prestigious awards and special achievement awards.

Tom Regan of Seven Springs was named the Male Rider of the year with Greg Monaghan named Adult Coach/Manager of the year. Mary Corless of Challenge Cycling Club in Clarinbridge was named Female Rider of the year, Galway Bay Cycling Club was named the Adult Club of the year, Eimear Flannery of Western Lakes was named Youth Coach/Manager of the year, The Galway Gravel Grind hosted by Galway Bay CC was named the Off Road event of the year.

Special Achievement awards were presented to Athenry’s Ronan Grimes, Ballymoe’s Richael Timothy and Tuam’s Mike Gilligan and the Mannion Brothers Paddy and Jimmy of Corrib Wheelers and Tuam Cycling Club received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Full List of Award Winners are:

Male rider of the year (All disciplines)

Tom Regan –Seven springs CC

Female rider of the year (All disciplines)

Mary Corless Challenge CC

Adult Club of the year

Galway Bay CC

Club of the year – Youth

Yeats CC Sligo

Adult Coach/Manager of the year

Greg Monaghan Seven Springs CC

Youth Coach/Manager of the year.

Eimear Flannery Western Lakes CC

Event of the year Road race

Ras Maigheo 2 day hosted by Westport Covey Wheelers

Leisure event of the year

Lough Key Classic hosted by Curlieu wheelers

Off-road event of the year

Galway Gravel Grind hosted by Galway Bay CC

Volunteer of the year

Cally Savage Northwest MTB

Special achievement awards

Daire Feeley for The Ras, Roscommon

Ronan Grimes Paralympian

Richael Timothy Paralympian

Mike Gilligan Transplant games Tuam CC

Lifetime achievement awards.

John Ferguson Cunga CC

The Mannion brothers Paddy and Jimmy of Corrib wheelers and Tuam CC

Cycling Connacht Leisure series

Male: Shaun Rule Easkey

Female: Ann Marie O Regan Inishfree Wheelers

Club: Inishfree Wheelers

L to R Mick Raune Cycling Connacht sporting Rep, Tom Regan Seven Springs CC, Cycling Connacht Male road rider of the year, Tom Daly President of Cycling Ireland

L to R Tom Daly President of Cycling Ireland, Mary Corless Challenge CC, Cycling Connacht women’s rider of the year, Stefanie Carr Cycling Connacht Womens Rep.

L to R John Greene Cycling Connacht Leisure Rep, Mike Gilligan Tuam CC, Cycling Connacht Special achievement award, Tom Daly President of Cycling Ireland

L to R Daire Feeley YDO cycling Connacht, Eimear Flannery Western Lakes CC, Cycling Connacht youth coach of the year, Tom Daly President of Cycling Ireland

L to R David Murray Cycling Connacht secretary, Liam Moran Chairperson of Galway Bay CC, Cycling Connacht Adult Club of the Year, Tom Daly President of Cycling Ireland