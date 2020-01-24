Galway Cyclist Named On Irish team For Para-Cycling World Championships

Galway Native Ronan Grimes has been named on the Irish team for the forthcoming UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships that will be held in Milton, Canada from January 30th to February 2nd. The Athenry man had a breakthrough performance at last year’s World Championships where he won Silver in the MC4 Scratch race. He then backed that up with further success on the road, winning World Cup bronze at the end of last year. Ronan will be taking part in the MC4 1KM Time Trial, MC4 4KM Individual Pursuit, MC4 F200 Omnium and MC4 15KM Scratch.

Former St Croans and Roscommon goalkeeper Richael Timothy who had to retire from football at the age of 21 has also been named on the team and she will take part in the WC3 500M Time Trial, WC3 3KM Individual Pursuit, WC3 F200 Omnium, WC3 10KM Scratch.

