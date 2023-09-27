Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Cyclist breaks Mizen to Malin record

Share story:
Galway Cyclist breaks Mizen to Malin record

Karen Cassidy of Galway Tri Club and the Galway Baybes completed the 568km journey from Mizen Head to Malin in less than 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The well-known ultra cyclist completed the journey in 21:43:03 arriving at Malin Head just before 4am on Tuesday morning after leaving Mizen Head at 6am.

Her time has set a new standard for the distance making her the first woman record holder of the event.

As Karen made her way home on Tuesday afternoon, she spoke to John Mulligan.

 

Record breaker Karen Cassidy on the road shortly after leaving Mizen Head with some company!

 

 

Share story:

Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country Championships The first day of the Galway Cross Country championships for 2023 was held at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit last Saturd...

IRFU, GAA and FAI unite to launch "Respect Our Games" initiative

Individuals who have a positive experience of sport can, and often do, remain within the game throughout their lives. Respect for players, officials and v...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Senior Football Championship – Group 2Thu, 28 Sep, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Killannin V Caherlistrane 20:00Thu, 28 Sep, Venue: Killannin, (Rou...

Former Galway Rovers Manager Tommy Callaghan to be special guest at Galway United and Athlone on Friday Night

The Galway United Friends Co-Op has announced that former Galway Rovers manager Tommy Callaghan will be a special guest at the Galway United versus Athlon...