27 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Galway Cyclist breaks Mizen to Malin record
Karen Cassidy of Galway Tri Club and the Galway Baybes completed the 568km journey from Mizen Head to Malin in less than 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday.
The well-known ultra cyclist completed the journey in 21:43:03 arriving at Malin Head just before 4am on Tuesday morning after leaving Mizen Head at 6am.
Her time has set a new standard for the distance making her the first woman record holder of the event.
As Karen made her way home on Tuesday afternoon, she spoke to John Mulligan.