Galway County Senior Football Quarter Final Draw Announced

The draw has taken place for the Quarter Finals of the Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship.

Tuam Stars booked the last Quarter Final slot with a 0-11 to 0-5 win over Bearna in Duggan Park.

The Draw…

Corofin v Tuam Stars

Maigh Cuilinn v Salthill/Knocknacarra

Claregalway v Milltown

St James v Mountbellew/Moylough

Games will take place on Sunday October 8th – Times TBC