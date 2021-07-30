Galway Corinthians Yvonne Comer speaks to Galway Bay FM Sport following her historic appointment to IRFU Committee

print

Galway Corinthians’ Junior Vice President Yvonne Comer has been appointed onto the IRFU committee following The Annual General Meeting that was held virtually yesterday evening.

It’s an historic and significant moment for Corinthians and Connacht Rugby as Yvonne and fellow appointee Fiona Steed from Munster are the first women to be nominated to the position by their provincial branches. Previous members Susan Carty and Mary Quinn were Co-Opted to the committee and not nominated.

It was also a proud evening for the clubs of Galwegians and Castlebar with Kevin Dineen and Gerry Casey joining Connacht Board Chairman Liam Rattigan on the IRFU committee.

Following confirmation of her appointment, Yvonne spoke to John Mulligan..