Galway Corinthians RFC Bids To Win Senior Cup For First Time Since 2011

Written by on 4 January 2019

Corinthians will bid to win the Connacht Senior Cup for the first time since 2011 when they take on Buccaneers in the Final in Dubarry Park tomorrow at 2pm. This is Corinthians third final in a row and their sixth final since 2011.

With the expansion of the Senior League to five teams following Ballina’s promotion to the AIL, a new structure was implemented for this season’s cup with league form playing a major role in a club’s bid for cup success.

As Senior League winners Buccaneers automatically qualified for this weekend’s final, while Galwegians and Corinthians contested the semi-final after their 2nd and 3rd place finishes respectively. That semi-final took place last November with Corinthians coming out on top 15-7.

The Galway side will be hoping to make it third time lucky after just coming up short in the last two Senior Cup deciders. They narrowly lost to Sligo in last season’s final, while the the 16/17 decider saw Buccaneers come out on top 12-10

John Mulligan spoke to Corinthians Coach JP Cooney

 

Rob Murphy’s report on Corinthians last Connacht Senior Cup Final win in the 2010-2011 Season.

Corinthians Wins In The Senior Cup Final

1932-33 Corinthians

1933-34 Corinthians

1940-41 Corinthians

1946-47 Corinthians

1948-49 Corinthians

1953-54 Corinthians

1971-72 Corinthians

1977-78 Corinthians

1981-82 Corinthians

1983-84 Corinthians

1984-85 Corinthians

1987-88 Corinthians

1992-93 Corinthians

1993-94 Corinthians

1997-98 Corinthians

2008-09 Corinthians

2009-10 Corinthians

2010-11 Corinthians

 

Clubs who have won the Connacht Senior Cup

UCG 34

Galwegians  33

Galway Corinthians 18

Buccaneers 8

Athlone 5

Galway Town 5

Ballinasloe 3

Ballina 2

Sligo 2

Galway Grammar School 1

Connemara 1

Loughrea 1

 

